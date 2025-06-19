‘Blackmail’—Benjamin Sesko's Agent Sends Blunt Warning Over Arsenal, Man Utd Target
The agent of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško has warned suitors, including Arsenal and Manchester United, that they will not force an exit from the Bundesliga side this summer.
Šeško is expected to leave Leipzig after two seasons in Germany which yielded a total of 39 goals in 87 games. Arsenal are thought to hold the strongest interest in the 22-year-old but United are known admirers as well.
Heading into the summer transfer window, there were suggestions that Šeško would be available for €70 million (£59.9 million, $80.4 million), but that was then countered by claims Leipzig could demand in excess of €100 million (£85.5 million, $114.9 million).
While Šeško’s agent refused to name a price for the striker, he warned suitors that they will have to meet Leipzig’s demands if they want to get a deal done as the Slovenia international will not pressure his club into accepting a lower fee.
“Even if there may be—or will be—a strong desire of the player to move to a certain club, we will never force or blackmail RB Leipzig,” Elvis Basanovic told Fabrizio Romano. “I believe this is not the right way, because the way you actually exit from the club shows your values. Values that you are bringing into a new club.
“I can understand in very big transfers, there are a lot of different interests but no matter what, I believe in [the] football world [there] should be more respect. So that’s why we do things in the right way or we don’t do them. It’s very simple, even maybe in the media it looks very complicated.”
Concerns over Šeško’s price tag have seen many speculate that clubs are still debating whether to pursue him or Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, but Basanovic does not see things that way.
“Let me tell you: Šeško is not competing with anyone,” he warned. “It’s him vs. him every day. We have a clear plan for the future and media speculation doesn’t affect us.
“Šeško is not just a striker, he is a special striker.”
Basanovic backed Leipzig to help Šeško take the next step in his career but insisted that may not even come this summer if the right proposal does not arrive.
“Well, his numbers at his age compared to some strikers with already great careers at his age are confirming my words,” the agent said. “He will move from RB Leipzig only when we recognise a special club, a special project with a special coach.
“We respect RB Leipzig and I am 100% convinced RB Leipzig will also respect our decision for the next step when we decide to do it. It can be next week or next year or in 3 years!”