Benjamin Sesko: Arsenal Face Competition From ‘Interested’ European Giant
Arsenal’s plot to end their interminable search for a striker with the acquisition of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško has been complicated by Bayern Munich’s reported interest in the forward.
Šeško is widely considered to be Arsenal’s leading centre-forward transfer target. The Gunners have supposedly cooled their interest in Sporting CP’s relentless finisher Viktor Gyökeres to prioritise a move for the long-limbed Slovenia international.
A packed field of suitors had been whittled down to Mikel Arteta’s side and the immensely wealthy Saudi Pro League. Yet, now it appears that Arsenal will also have to contend with an approach from Bayern Munich.
The German giants are described as “interested” in Šeško by BILD. The report still gives Arsenal “the edge” in negotiations, but Bayern’s pulling power is nothing to scoff at.
Vincent Kompany’s side have money to spend after they were publicly snubbed by Florian Wirtz. Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl explained that the club were unable to match the record-breaking fees Liverpool are thought to be offering. Šeško won’t come cheap, but RB Leipzig’s demands of at least £70 million ($94.9 million) is a lot less than Wirtz will cost.
Bayern have a rich history of pilfering the best talent the Bundesliga has to offer, a vicious circle which not only makes the Bavarian behemoths richer, but also weakens their closest rivals. Having missed out on Bayer Leverkusen’s departing talisman, Šeško could be next in their sights.
If Arsenal do falter in their pursuit of the rangy 22-year-old, they could always reopen discussions with Sporting. Gyökeres is said to favour a move to north London rather than join this listing iteration of Manchester United and possesses a far more accomplished scoring record than Šeško.
Sporting have made it abundantly clear that Gyökeres will not be available at a discount, although the club’s reported asking price of £68 million ($92.4 million) is less than Šeško is thought to cost.