Blockbuster Rematches Headline Real Madrid’s Champions League Draw
Real Madrid’s Champions League title defense starts with the new league phase, and Los Blancos are set to play three must-see rematches from their past European campaigns.
It is no secret that Real Madrid have dominated the Champions League over the last decade. The La Liga side topped the competition in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024, making the club the winningest side in the tournament’s history with a record 15 Champions League titles.
Carlo Ancelotti’s squad once again has its sights set on lifting the historic trophy come May, but first Real Madrid must survive the competition’s updated format. Teams will now face eight different opponents determined by an AI draw in the league phase, formerly known as the group stage.
Real Madrid Champions League 2024/25 League Phase Draw
- Borussia Dortmund (Home)
- Liverpool (Away)
- AC MIlan (Home)
- Atalanta (Away)
- RB Salzburg (Home)
- LOSC Lille (Away)
- VfB Stuttgart (Home)
- Stade Brestois 29 (Away)
A Real Madrid and Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, helped facilitate the 2024–25 Champions League draw that saw his former club match up with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, RB Salzburg and Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu. Away from home, the reigning European champions will face Liverpool, Atalanta, Lille and Brest.
Three of Los Blancos’ four toughest fixtures come against clubs Carlo Ancelotti’s men have played and defeated in finals over the last few years, with the headliner being a rematch of the 2023–24 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. The two sides met at Wembley Stadium less than four months ago. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Júnior propelled Real Madrid to a 2–0 victory completing another successful Champions League campaign.
Both Real Madrid and Dortmund’s squads will look a little different this time around, though. Kylian Mbappé joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain while Toni Kroos and Nacho both said their goodbyes to the club. BVB, meanwhile, bid farewell to Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Jadon Sancho and welcomed Maximilian Beier and Waldemar Anton.
Ancelotti’s men will have the home crowd on their side against the Bundesliga club, but then must perform in a much more hostile environment when they travel to Anfield. The reigning La Liga champions are set to clash with Liverpool for the ninth time in 10 years, giving the Reds, now under Arne Slot, the opportunity to avenge both 2018 and 2022 Champions League final losses to Real Madrid.
Real Madrid put five past Liverpool in the 2022/23 tournament at Anfield before knocking Jürgen Klopp's side out of the tournament 6-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.
Atalanta is another team hungry for revenge against the 15-time Champions League winners. Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad could have earned just their second European trophy ever back in August when they faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, but Mbappé would not be denied in his debut, sealing Los Blancos’ 2–0 triumph.
If history repeats itself, though, and Real Madrid comes away with victories in all three matches, then Los Blancos will put themselves in a sublime position to punch a ticket to the knockout stage.