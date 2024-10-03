Boca Juniors Close to Signing Fernando Gago From Chivas, per Reports
Boca Juniors are reportedly close to hijacking Chivas's manager Fernando Gago. The former Boca Juniors player arrived in Liga MX at the start of 2024 on a one year contract with an option for a second.
ESPN Argentina and TYC Sports are now reporting that Boca Juniors is close to becoming the new Boca Juniors manager.
Gago's former teammate and current Boca Juniors sporting director, Juan Román Riquelme, contacted the current Chivas manager to offer him the Boca Juniors job. ESPN's Mauricio Ymay is reporting that Gago said "yes" and now the only thing that's missing to finalize the deal is for Boca Juniors to pay Chivas the termination clause in Gago's contract—reportedly around $2 million.
Chivas are preparing to play against its crosstown rival, Atlas, on Saturday in El Clásico Tapatío. It could very well be the last time Gago is seen on Chivas's bench, but there's also a possibility that Los Rojiblancos play the derby without the manager that took them to the semifinals in his first season in Liga MX.
The situation reportedly has upset Chivas's ownership as they would be forced to quickly find a replacement halfway though the Apertura 2024 season.