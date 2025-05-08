Borussia Dortmund Make Jadon Sancho Decision
Borussia Dortmund have no interest in signing Jadon Sancho this summer amid the England international's uncertain future.
The 25-year-old rose to prominence with Dortmund before securing a £73m ($100.1m) move to Manchester United in 2021, but he endured a torrid time at Old Trafford before eventually falling out with previous Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.
Sancho returned to Dortmund on loan for the second half of last season, largely impressing as he helped BVB reach the Champions League final. United were still eager to sell him last summer, however, eventually allowing him to join Chelsea on loan for the campaign.
The deal with the Blues included an obligation to buy Sancho for £25m ($33.2m) at the end of the term, with Chelsea required to pay £5m ($6.6m) to avoid signing the winger permanently. Having failed to sparkle at Stamford Bridge despite glimpses of his quality, his future remains unclear.
One thing that is definite is Dortmund's lack of desire to sign Sancho. Despite their history with the forward, Sport Bild report that they won't consider a move, instead focusing their attention on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham—brother of former BVB general and current Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham.
Whether Chelsea sign Sancho permanently remains to be seen, with Enzo Maresca having rebuffed discussions over the player's future back in April. With the Blues desperately fighting for Champions League qualification and the Europa Conference League title, they have no time to consider transfer plans at present.
If Chelsea opt against signing Sancho—who has managed just four goals this term—then things become even more difficult for him. He would return to Old Trafford and team up with Ruben Amorim, but it's likely that he would then be moved on elsewhere.