BOS Nation FC is the Newest NWSL Expansion Team
The team name for the newest National Women's Soccer League team is official: BOS Nation FC.
BOS Nation is set to begin play in the 2026 NWSL season as the 15th team in league history. While most North American clubs simply have a city name followed by 'FC,' 'SC' or 'United,' the Boston, Massachusetts based team appears to have gone down a different route with BOS referring to Bostonians.
When any expansions team's name is revealed, there's often a bit of debate about how original or common the name is. That certainly isn't the case with BOS Nation as many on X made their thoughts known about the NWSL expansion side.
BOS Nation follows in the footsteps of new expansion teams like Bay FC and Utah Royals—who returned to Utah and NWSL this year after last playing in the 2019 season.
The 2024 NWSL season is nearing its conclusion with two matches to go ahead of the playoffs. Orlando Pride clinched the 2024 NWSL Shield after its 2–0 win over the Washington Spirit and the central Florida side will be favorites to lift the NWSL Championship later this year.