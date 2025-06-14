Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The reigning Brazilian and South American champions Botafogo begin their Club World Cup campaign in hostile territory on Sunday night, as they face the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.
Bankrolled by multi-club owner John Textor, Botafogo claimed just their third Brazilian championship in 2024 and completed their outstanding year by winning the Copa Libertadores for the very first time.
Victory in South America’s premier club competition granted them access to the revamped Club World Cup along with three other Brazilian clubs. However, 2025 has been more of a struggle for them, and expectations aren’t particularly high entering the tournament—especially given the difficulty of their group stage draw.
They simply must win on Sunday to have any chance of progressing, but Seattle have been one of MLS’s most consistent outfits since they entered the league in 2009. They’ve missed the MLS Cup playoffs just once, triumphed domestically twice and became the first MLS franchise to win the Concacaf Champions League in 2022.
They exited the Club World Cup early in their previous appearance in 2023, with Egyptian giants Ah Ahly knocking them out.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Sunday’s game.
What Time Does Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders Kick-Off?
- Location: Seattle, United States
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Date: Sunday, 15 June / Monday, 16 June
- Kick-off Time: 3 a.m. BST / 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
- Referee: Glenn Nyberg
Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive fixture between Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Botafogo
Seattle Sounders
Botafogo 3–2 Ceará – 05/06/25
Vancouver Whitecaps 3–0 Seattle Sounders – 09/06/25
Santos 0–1 Botafogo – 01/06/25
Seattle Sounders 2–3 Minnesota United – 01/06/25
Botafogo 1–0 Universidad de Chile – 28/05/25
Seattle Sounders 1–0 San Diego FC – 29/05/25
Capital 1–0 Botafogo – 23/05/25
Seattle Sounders 1–0 FC Dallas – 24/05/25
Flamengo 0–0 Botafogo – 18/05/25
Portland Timbers 1–1 Seattle Sounders – 18/05/25
How to Watch Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN
Botafogo Team News
Botafogo have lost a few of their mightily successful 2024 squad, and that’s been reflected by their domestic performance so far this season. They currently sit eighth in the Brazilian top flight.
Former Manchester United defender Alex Telles will fly down the left-back, and he played a big role in their Libertadores success—scoring in the final.
Telles is the most recognizable name, but Igor Jesus is the Botafogo star to watch in the United States this summer. The 24-year-old is set to join Nottingham Forest after the tournament, along with teammates Cuiabano and Jair Cunha.
Botafogo Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders
Botafogo predicted lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): John; Vitinho, Cunha, Ricardo, Telles; Gregore, Freitas; Artur, Jesus, Rodriguez; Mastriani
Seattle Sounders Team News
Former Rangers star Ryan Kent has signed for the Sounders in time for the tournament, and the 12th man at Lumen Field will hope the Englishman still has some magic left in his boots having endured a forgettable spell at Fenerbahçe.
USMNT star Jordan Morris is nursing a hamstring injury and may not feature this weekend, while Kee-Hee Kim and Stuart Russell Hawkins are dealing with injuries. Paul Arriola is out for the long haul with an ACL tear.
Yeimar Gomez is a doubt for Sunday’s clash due to a hamstring issue, but there’s hope that the center back will be fit enough to start.
Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineup vs. Botafogo
Seattle Sounders predicted lineup vs. Botafogo (4-2-3-1): Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Roldan, Vargas; De La Vega, Rusnak, Kent, Ferreira
Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders Score Prediction
Neither team has set the world alight domestically this season, although Botafogo have come on strong as of late and head into the tournament with some momentum.
Both teams will be aware that three points are necessary to give them a shot of qualifying from a group that also contains Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid.
The Sounders will benefit from playing on home soil, but we shouldn’t expect the sort of atmosphere they’re greeted to every couple of weeks in MLS. Home advantage levels the playing field somewhat, but Botafogo will overcome the adversity and get their campaign started with a win.
Prediction: Botafogo 3–1 Seattle Sounders
