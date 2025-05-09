Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Bournemouth and Aston Villa lock horns in an enticing Premier League duel on Saturday evening.
These two teams both boast European aspirations but are hopeful of qualifying for different competitions. While Bournemouth are aiming to finish in eighth, which would be enough to play in next season's Conference League, Villa still harbour hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.
The Cherries have never before competed in a UEFA club competition, and an upsurge over the past few weeks, just when it looked like they were burning out, has greatly bolstered their chances of making history. A first-ever win at the Emirates last week means Andoni Iraola's side enter the weekend in eighth place.
Villa's momentum was halted by Manchester City before they were beaten in the FA Cup semi-finals, but they returned to winning ways last weekend at home to Fulham. The Villans are seventh and on course to qualify for the Europa League, but they're not yet out of top-five contention.
Chelsea are just three points better off in fifth.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Saturday's Premier League duel.
What Time Does Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Kick-Off?
- Location: Bournemouth, England
- Stadium: Vitality Stadium
- Date: Saturday 10 May
- Kick-off Time: 17:30 BST / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Bournemouth: 1 win
- Aston Villa: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Aston Villa 1-1 Bournemouth (October 26, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bournemouth
Aston Villa
Arsenal 1-2 Bournemouth - 03/05/25
Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham - 03/05/25
Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd - 27/04/25
Crystal Palace 3-0 Aston Villa - 26/04/25
Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth - 19/04/25
Man City 2-1 Aston Villa - 22/04/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham - 14/04/25
Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle - 19/04/25
West Ham 2-2 Bournemouth - 05/04/25
Aston Villa 3-2 PSG - 15/04/25
How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Bournemouth Team News
Iraola has confirmed that Dango Ouattara is unlikely to play again this season due to the groin injury he sustained at Arsenal last week.
The Bournemouth boss also confirmed that Ryan Christie, Enes Unal and Luis Sinisterra reman sidelined.
Ouattara's been a constant presence down the Cherries' left flank in recent weeks, and he'll likely be replaced by Antoine Semenyo in Saturday's starting XI. Marcus Tavernier should retain his place on the opposite flank, but David Brooks is also available.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Villa (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson.
Aston Villa Team News
Villa's hopes of securing a top-five finish have been dealt a big blow, with last week's match-winner Youri Tielemans sustaining an injury which could keep him out for the rest of the season. Unai Emery has said that his midfielder's issue is "small", but he'll certainly miss Saturday's game.
Marcus Rashford also remains out for the visitors, who otherwise have a clean bill of health.
Amadou Onana should replace Tielemans in midfield, while Lucas Digne could come in for Ian Maatsen at left-back.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Villa predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Asensio, Rogers; Watkins.
Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction
Tielemans' absence is a significant blow for Villa, who rely upon quick central progression under Emery. The Belgian midfielder is key to what they want to achieve in possession, although Onana is an adept replacement.
Onana's inclusion offers Villa a better chance of matching Bournemouth's intensity in the middle of the park, and this is bound to be a game of fine margins. It's a big game for both teams and the hosts, buoyed by their recent run, could secure a mammoth victory on home soil to embolden their Conference League charge.