Report: Bradley Barcola Takes Firm Stance on Liverpool Transfer Interest
Bradley Barcola is expected to prioritise remaining at Paris Saint-Germain despite receiving interest from several European giants this summer.
The French forward finished PSG’s glorious 2024–25 campaign as the club’s second top scorer behind Ballon d’Or favourite Ousmane Dembélé. However, when it came to the biggest games of a treble-winning season, Luis Enrique had a tendency to favour Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué over the languid 22-year-old.
Perhaps sensing an opportunity to pounce on any perceived discontent, Liverpool were linked with a move for Barcola this week. ESPN claim that the reigning Premier League champions have had not one but two bids rebuffed by PSG already this summer and also credit Bayern Munich with a failed approach.
The report outlines PSG’s firm no-sale stance which is thought to be shared by Barcola.
Liverpool are reportedly set to step away from negotiations themselves. Barcola’s apparent disinterest in leaving the French capital will surely have played a role but Arne Slot’s side are also thought to be wary of leaving a clear pathway for Rio Ngumoha to get minutes in the left wing position.
The teenage starlet is the big winner of Liverpool’s pre-season, rattling a pair of near identical finishes into the far corner amid a flurry of mazy runs. Following the departure of Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo is the only senior natural option for Slot on the left flank.
Florian Wirtz is capable of drifting infield from that starting position and Hugo Ekitiké could potentially be shoehorned into a starting XI with Alexander Isak from that role if Liverpool pull off a record-breaking move for Newcastle United’s exiled striker.
The demands of Liverpool’s left-sided forwards has also changed this summer. Andy Robertson’s increasing reluctance to scamper forward put a lot of emphasis on the winger providing the width last term, yet this season’s players may not have to always hug the touchline given the arrival of buccaneering left back Milos Kerkez.