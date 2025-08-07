Report: How Liverpool Feel About Blockbuster Bradley Barcola Transfer
Liverpool are tipped not to act on reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, owing to the emergence of 16-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha.
The Reds took the opportunity to sell Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich last month, making the best of a situation that had seen the Colombian star publicly express his desire to consider other options.
It has created a potential gap in Liverpool’s attacking ranks, although Cody Gakpo is expected to be a regular starter on the left flank, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké also capable of playing wide and the Premier League champions still pursuing Alexander Isak in the No. 9 role.
Links with Barcola, who managed 42 goals and assists for PSG last season, emerged from France on Wednesday, with L’Équipe suggesting Liverpool have been tracking the 22-year-old for “a long time”.
A second L’Équipe report published only a couple of hours later brought into play Barcola’s side of the story, explaining that his desire to stay with PSG and sign a new contract—having already started discussions on that front. Aside from “private frustrations” last autumn, he has “never expressed a desire to leave” and rebuffed Bayern Munich, who obviously went on to land Díaz instead.
The Athletic notes that Liverpool are not minded to launch an approach anyway. With plenty of existing senior options in attacking positions, the Reds also want to exercise caution as they nurture Ngumoha’s development. Liverpool “don’t want to do anything” that would impact his progress, following on from a breakout few weeks during pre-season.
Signing Barcola is viewed as a “pathway blocker” for the former Chelsea teenager.
For similar reasons, any approach for Rodrygo—pushed to the fringes at Real Madrid—is also unlikely.
Liverpool have already spent £295 million ($394.5 million) this summer, a new club record for a single transfer window. That would rise to well in excess of £400 million ($534.9 million) should a deal for Isak—that would in itself set a new British record—be arranged.
With a new partnership with Nike kicking in, player sales, lucrative prize money from on-field success and a frugal transfer window last summer, Liverpool’s Premier League PSR health is very strong.