Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Four months after Uruguay defeated Brazil in the Copa América 2024 quarterfinals, the two sides are set to clash in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match of the calendar year.
Unlike Uruguay, who completed a thrilling 3–2 comeback victory against Colombia, Brazil collected just one point in its last game. The Seleção only managed a 1–1 draw with Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín after Vinícius Júnior failed to convert from the spot.
Dorival Júnior's side remains in fourth place among the 10 CONMEBOL teams vying for spots at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a poor result against Uruguay could see Brazil fall down the standings and possibly even out of the top six. Without Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Alisson and Bremer due to injury, the hosts face their toughest test since Copa América 2024 as they welcome La Celeste to Brazil.
Vanderson will also miss out on Tuesday's match after receiving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Here's what Brazil's XI could look like against Uruguay on Nov. 19.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—With Alisson sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Ederson is the man between the posts for Brazil.
RB: Danilo—The Juventus defender returns to the XI to replace the suspended Vanderson.
CB: Marquinhos—Marquinhos must help Ederson deny a Uruguay side that just scored three goals against Colombia's normally stout defense.
CB: Gabriel—The 26-year-old delivered an impressive performance in place of the injured Militão on Thursday and will be one of Brazil's starting center backs moving forward.
LB: Abner—In just his fourth senior cap, Abner must silence Facundo Pellistri, who bagged the game-winning assist for Uruguay on Friday.
DM: Gerson—The 27-year-old has to improve if he wants to keep Fede Valverde from pulling the strings in Uruguay's midfield.
DM: Bruno Guimarães—The Newcastle United man will once again play alongside Gerson in a double pivot with the hopes of minimizing La Celeste's chances in the final third.
RW: Savinho—The Manchester City man is due to make his 11th appearance for Brazil, but still only has one international goal to his name.
AM: Raphinha—As the newest owner of Brazil's iconic number 10 shirt, Raphinha scored the Seleção's only goal last match off a brilliant free kick.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Real Madrid winger will look to bounce back after missing a penalty that could have sent Brazil home with all three points against Venezuela.
ST: Igor Jesus—Despite an underwhelming performance on Thursday, the striker is still Dorival Júnior's starting No. 9, especially without Endrick in the squad.