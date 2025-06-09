Brazil vs. Paraguay: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Carlo Ancelotti’s second game in charge of Brazil comes against a Paraguay side that has not suffered a defeat in over a year.
Just five days ago, Brazil began the Ancelotti era with a disappointing goalless draw against Ecuador. The Seleção managed just two shots on target and could not improve their fourth-place position in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings.
Paraguay, on the other hand, are coming off an impressive 2–0 victory over Uruguay. La Albirroja are unbeaten in their last nine matches and now sit two points ahead of Brazil in the standings.
Both teams will be eager to collect three points in Tuesday’s clash to improve their chances of officially punching their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Brazil will be especially eager to collect all three points and get Ancelotti his first win as the Seleção’s new manager.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Paraguay Kick-Off?
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Stadium: Neo Química Arena
- Date: Tuesday, June 10 / Wednesday, June 11
- Kick-off Time: 8:45 p.m. ET (June 10) / 5:45 p.m. PT (June 10) / 1:45 BST (June 11)
Brazil vs. Paraguay Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brazil: 3 wins
- Paraguay: 1 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Paraguay 1–0 Brazil (September 10, 2024) - 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brazil
Paraguay
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil – 06/05/25
Paraguay 2–0 Uruguay – 06/05/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil – 03/26/25
Colombia 2–2 Paraguay – 03/25/25
Brazil 2–1 Colombia – 03/21/25
Paraguay 1–0 Chile – 03/20/25
Brazil 1–1 Uruguay – 11/20/24
Bolivia 2–2 Paraguay – 11/19/24
Venezuela 1–1 Brazil – 11/14/24
Paraguay 2–1 Argentina – 11/14/24
How to Watch Brazil vs. Paraguay on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
UNIVERSO, FuboTV
Canada
FuboTV
Mexico
Vix Premium Deportes 4
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Brazil Team News
Brazil are in for a huge boost with the return of Raphinha. The Barcelona superstar is set to return from his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Expect 18-year-old Estêvão to make way for Raphinha.
Ancelotti might also look to give Matheus Cunha the nod up top after Richarlison failed to impress against Ecuador. The Manchester United striker could give Brazil’s attack the spark it needs, especially without Rodrygo, Neymar and Endrick available.
Otherwise, Ancelotti will likely not be tempted to make changes to his backline or midfield. Even without the injured Éder Militão and Gabriel Magalhães, Brazil still kept a clean sheet last time out and will look to keep Paraguay off the scoresheet as well.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Paraguay
Brazil predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (4-3-3): Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ribeiro, Sandro; Guimarães, Casemiro, Gerson; Raphinha, Cunha, Vinícius Júnior
Paraguay Team News
Little changes are likely on the cards for Paraguay after their victory over Uruguay. Miguel Almirón will once again lead the line for Gustavo Alfaro’s squad; the striker created the most chances (4) against La Celeste and will be eager to bag his first international goal of the year.
Alfaro will need big performances from Juan Cáceres on the right flank and Júnior Alonso on the left flank to lock down Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior respectively.
Diego Gómez is the only player that is a doubt for the match. The 22-year-old is dealing with a minor knock that could prevent him from getting the nod against Brazil. If he recovers in time, though, expect Gómez to once again feature in the midfield for La Albirroja.
Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil
Paraguay predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-4-2): Fernández; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Alderete, Alonso; D. Gómez, Cubas, Galarza, Enciso; Almirón, Sanabria
Brazil vs. Paraguay Score Prediction
Brazil will be eager to find the back of the net following their goalless draw with Ecuador. Raphinha should be able to help Ancelotti’s attack hit its mark, but Paraguay will also like their chances in front of goal.
The visitors are coming off an impressive victory over Uruguay and have found the back of the net in their last six matches. Paraguay have the firepower to deny Ancelotti’s first victory, especially if the Seleção once again struggle in the final third.