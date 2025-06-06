Ecuador 0–0 Brazil: Player Ratings As Carlo Ancelotti’s Debut Ends in Disappointment
Brazil could only muster a lackluster 0–0 draw with Ecuador in Carlo Ancelotti’s first match in charge.
As soon as Ancelotti bid farewell to the Spanish capital, he immediately traveled to South America and got to work with the Seleção. The winningest manager in Real Madrid history was tasked with restoring a floundering Brazil national team to its former glory.
Ancelotti’s first test as Brazil’s new manager came against Ecuador without the injured Rodrygo and the suspended Raphinha. The 65-year-old instead relied on 18-year-old Estêvão to play alongside Richarlison and Vinícius Júnior. The Chelsea-bound winger showed glimpses of skill on the ball in the first half, but he, like his teammates, could not find the quality necessary to test Gonzalo Valle between the posts.
When the halftime whistle sounded, the Seleção headed down the tunnel with just one shot on target. Brazil would have hoped to put in a better attacking performance in the second half, but they struggled to find their rhythm in the final third. In the 76th minute, Vinícius Júnior created the visitors’ best chance of the match when he cut-back a pass for Casemiro, who was in acres of space at the top of the box. The Manchester United midfielder could only muster a weak, low shot at goal, though.
It came as no surprise when the game ended in a goalless draw. Although Ancelotti will be happy his side kept a clean sheet, he will be disappointed at Brazil’s lack of urgency and creativity up top. The team desperately missed Raphinha, who recorded 56 goal contributions in 57 appearances for Barcelona this past season.
The good news for Ancelotti is that the winger will be back available when the Seleção play Paraguay on Tuesday, June 10. Brazil trail their next opponents by two points in the CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying standings; Ancelotti’s men now sit in fourth place with 22 points from 15 matches.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Brazil Player Ratings vs. Ecuador (4-3-3)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
7.6/10
RB: Vanderson
7.6/10
CB: Marquinhos
6.4/10
CB: Alexsandro
7.3/10
LB: Alex Sandro
7.1/10
CM: Bruno Guimarães
7.2/10
CM: Casemiro
7.7/10
CM: Gerson
6.5/10
RW: Estêvão
6.4/10
ST: Richarlison
6.1/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.2/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (64' for Estêvão)
5.9/10
SUB: Matheus Cunha (64' for Richarlison)
6.1/10
SUB: Andrey Santos (78' for Gerson)
6/10
SUB: Andreas Pereira (92' for Guimarães)
N/A