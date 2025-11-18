Brazil vs. Tunisia—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brazil round off their year with a friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday night, with Lille’s Decathlon Arena playing host.
The Seleção notched a 2–0 victory over another African opponent, Senegal, at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, with goals from Casemiro and teenage sensation Estévão inspiring Brazil to arguably their most impressive triumph of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure so far.
The all-time great manager will lead the five-time world champions into battle at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and there will, of course, be an expectation for Brazil to go all the way in North America despite a rather shoddy qualifying campaign. Saturday’s showing will convince many that they’re heading in the right direction.
Tunisia currently sit 43rd in FIFA’s world rankings and are preparing for just their third ever meeting with the samba behemoths. They’ve had a busy November, with Tuesday’s friendly the third outing of their break.
A 1–1 draw with Mauritania and 3–2 win over Jordan have preceded the fixture with Brazil. Tunisia look battle hardened ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, and they also booked at spot at next summer’s World Cup thanks to an impressive qualifying campaign.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Tunisia Kick-Off?
- Location: Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
- Stadium: Decathlon Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Kick-off Time: 2.30 p.m. ET / 11.30 a.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. BST
Brazil vs. Tunisia Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Brazil: 2 wins
- Tunisia: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Brazil 5–1 Tunisia (Sep. 27, 2022)—International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brazil
Tunisia
Brazil 2–0 Senegal - 11/15/25
Tunisia 3–2 Jordan - 11/14/25
Japan 3–2 Brazil - 10/14/25
Tunisia 1–1 Mauritania - 11/12/25
South Korea 0–5 Brazil - 10/10/25
Tunisia 3–0 Namibia - 10/13/25
Bolivia 1–0 Brazil - 09/10/25
São Tomé and Principe 0–6 Tunisia - 10/10/25
Brazil 3–0 Chile - 09/05/25
Egypt 3–0 Tunisia - 09/09/25
How to Watch Brazil vs. Tunisia on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
ITVX, ITV4
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Vivo, PlaySporTV, Globo
Brazil Team News
The injury sustained by Arsenal defender Gabriel was the only blemish in Brazil’s victory over Senegal at the weekend. A groin issue will keep him out of Tuesday’s friendly, and he’s also a doubt for Sunday’s North London derby.
Marquinhos will partner Éder Militão at the heart of Ancelotti’s defence, while Roma’s Wesley França could come into the backline and start at right back. Veteran Alex Sandro remains in the picture at left back.
There should be some reshuffling in attack, with Ancelotti likely to offer minutes to those who played limited roles at the weekend. Richarlison has been a favourite of previous regimes but currently isn’t the preferred option up top. Still, the Tottenham Hotspur forward is primed for a run out in France. João Pedro could join his London rival up top.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Tunisia
Brazil predicted lineup vs. Tunisia (4-2-2-2): Bento; Wesley, Marquinhos, Militão, Sandro; Guimarães, Casemiro; Estêvão, Vinicius, Pedro; Richarlison.
Tunisia Team News
Sami Trabelsi will surely opt for his strongest team on Tuesday night, having done some experimenting during Tunisia’s previous two friendlies.
The North Africans are shy of superstars, but there are a few names that could be familiar. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ellyes Skhiri is poised to start at the base of midfield, while Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri , formerly of Manchester United, should also be included from the outset.
First-choice goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen will return between the posts, having dropped to the bench for Tunisia’s 3–2 win over Jordan at the weekend.
Tunisia Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil
Tunisia predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-1-4-1): Dahmen; Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Valery; Skhiri; Saad, Mejbri, Gharbi, Layouni; Chaouat.
Brazil vs. Tunisia Score Prediction
Despite collapsing against Japan last month, it does feel like Brazil are turning a corner under Ancelotti at the right time. Saturday’s performance and result were impressive.
Tunisia don’t boast Senegal’s star power, but they’ve enjoyed a productive 2025 and will be no pushovers in France. Brazil’s opponents are functional and rugged, but they could be overwhelmed by the Seleção’s re-emerging swagger.
Even if Ancelotti rotates handily, the South Americans should edge this encounter to complete their November slate.