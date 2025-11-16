Gabriel Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Arsenal Star
Arsenal have been left cursing their injury luck once again over the November international break as star defender Gabriel joined a growing contingent in the treatment room.
On a return to the Emirates Stadium with Brazil, the 27-year-old was withdrawn in the second half of his side’s 2–0 friendly win over Senegal on Nov. 15. Naturally, Arsenal supporters will be fearing the worst as they fight for Premier League glory and their first Champions League title.
Gabriel has been absolutely pivotal to Arsenal’s success this season, dazzling in a watertight defence and catching the eye with his attacking contributions from set pieces. The Gunners can’t afford to lose the centre back for the festive period.
Here is the latest injury news regarding the Arsenal defender.
What Injury Does Gabriel Have?
Things were going typically swimmingly for Gabriel in north London against Senegal, but things changed drastically just after the hour mark. The Arsenal ace pulled up off the ball and was soon limping off the Emirates turf with an understandably concerned look on his face.
It was later confirmed by the Brazil national team that Gabriel had suffered a groin injury against Senegal, adding to his recent fitness woes. The defender missed a total of 19 matches for club and country through three separate ailments in 2024–25, with his absence proving costly at key junctures for the Gunners.
When Will Gabriel Return From Injury?
Gabriel’s recovery timeframe is currently unknown, with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti admitting he was uncertain over the severity of the centre back’s issue after the final whistle in London.
“Bad? I don’t know. He had an injury in his adductor,” said the Italian coach.
“We are really sorry for this, really disappointed. When a player has an injury, you hope they can recover well and soon.”
Adductor injuries can range from weeks to months to heal depending on the seriousness of the strain. Given Arsenal’s upcoming run of fixtures, Mikel Arteta will certainly be eager to see Gabriel make a swift recovery.
Arsenal have a crucial week on their return from international duty, starting with the small matter of the north London derby at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 23. Arteta’s men then host Bayern Munich in the Champions League, before travelling across the capital to visit fierce rivals Chelsea.