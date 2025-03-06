Brazil World Cup Qualifiers Squad March 2025: The Return of Neymar Jr.
Nearly 17 months after suffering a knee injury vs. Uruguay that sidelined him for over a year, Neymar Jr. is back with the Brazil national team.
After a failed stint in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal, Neymar returned to his boyhood club, Santos FC. Since his return to Brazil, the 33-year-old has appeared in seven matches, managing six goal involvements in his last four.
Neymar is the Seleçao's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, and he trails only Cafu for the honor of being the most capped player of the winningest national team in world soccer. The former Barcelona man has made his desire to play in his fourth FIFA World Cup in 2026 crystal clear.
Brazil manager Dorival Júnior made his full squad announcement on live TV. Neymar posted a picture on his instagram watching the broadcast with the caption, "Happy to be back."
Without their leader and star player, Brazil have struggled in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The Seleçao currently sit fifth in the standings, seven points back of bitter rivals and leaders Argentina. Finishing sixth or better grants direct qualification for the World Cup in Conmebol, but Brazil's history demands finishing as high as possible.
Neymar will make his return in two mouthwatering games vs. the last two Copa América finalists. They'll host Colombia on Mar. 20 and then will visit the Estadio Monumental for a new chapter of one of international soccer's biggest rivalries vs. Argentina on Mar. 25.
Here's the full list of players called up to represent Brazil in their upcoming World Cup qualifier matches.
Brazil World Cup Qualifiers Full Squad March 20205
Goalkeepers
- Alisson (Liverpool)
- Ederson (Manchetser City)
- Bento (Al Nassr)
Defenders
- Vanderson (AS Monaco)
- Wesley (Flamengo)
- Guilherme Arana (Botafogo)
- Gabriel (Arsenal)
- Danilo (Flamengo)
- Léo Ortiz (Flamengo)
- Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Murillo (Nottingham Forest)
Midfielders
- André (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
- Gerson (Flamengo)
- Joelinton (Newcastle United)
- Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Neymar Jr. (Santos FC)
Forwards
- Estêvão (Palmeiras)
- João Pedro (Brighton)
- Raphinha (Barcelona)
- Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
- Savinho (Manchester City)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)