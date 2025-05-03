Brighton vs. Newcastle: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Newcastle United's pursuit of a top-five Premier League finish continues on Sunday afternoon, as they make the long trip down south to face Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Magpies' Champions League hopes were boosted by Nottingham Forest's 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford on Thursday, meaning they restored their two-point buffer over the sixth-placed side.
After succumbing at Villa Park two weeks ago, Eddie Howe, who was back on the sidelines after recovering from an illness, oversaw a processional 3-0 victory over Ipswich Town last Saturday to confirm the Tractor Boys' relegation.
They're now hunting their first Premier League win away at Brighton and are aiming to avenge the two defeats Fabian Hurzeler's men have inflicted upon them this season.
The Seagulls have impressively won twice at St. James' Park and could do with another positive result this weekend to strengthen their European hopes. They're in with a cluster of teams hopeful of securing an eighth-place finish which may be enough for a Conference League spot. A dramatic 3-2 win over West Ham last time out could prove critical in their pursuit.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to Sunday's Premier League clash.
What Time Does Brighton vs. Newcastle Kick-Off?
- Location: Falmer, England
- Stadium: Amex Stadium
- Date: Sunday, May 4
- Kick-off Time: 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Andy Madley
Brighton vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brighton: 3 wins
- Newcastle: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Newcastle 1-2 Brighton (AET) (March 2, 2025) - FA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brighton
Newcastle
Brighton 3-2 West Ham - 26/04/25
Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich - 26/04/25
Brentford 4-2 Brighton - 19/04/25
Aston Villa 4-1 Newcastle - 19/04/25
Brighton 2-2 Leicester - 12/04/25
Newcastle 5-0 Crystal Palace - 16/04/25
Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton - 05/04/25
Newcastle 4-1 Man Utd - 13/04/25
Brighton 0-3 Aston Villa - 02/04/25
Leicester 0-3 Newcastle - 07/04/25
How to Watch Brighton vs. Newcastle on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Brighton Team News
Brighton have been hit hard by injuries this season, and Hurzeler hasn't been handed much respire during the run-in.
Joao Pedro serves the second game of his suspension after he was sent off at Brentford two weeks ago, with summer arrival Matt O'Riley filling in for the Brazilian last week against West Ham. Georginio Rutter is still out injured, so the former Celtic star may retain his place in the XI on Sunday.
However, the Brighton boss could reintroduce Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh to his starting lineup after the pair were named on the bench against West Ham. Joel Veltman could also start at right-back to offer a sturdier defensive presence against an impressive Newcastle frontline.
Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, and Igor are sidelined.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, O'Riley, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Newcastle Team News
Joe Willock, who made his first Premier League start since February against Ipswich, is set to retain his place in Newcastle's midfield due to Joelinton's absence.
The Brazilian international is dealing with a knee injury, which, Howe says, could keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Lewis Hall remains out due an ankle injury, while Jamaal Lascelles hasn't kicked a ball all season after tearing his ACL.
Harvey Barnes has enjoyed a prolonged run in the team down Newcastle's left, but we could see Anthony Gordon return to Howe's XI on Sunday. Sven Botman is also in contention after appearing off the bench last week.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.
Brighton vs. Newcastle Score Prediction
While Brighton have slogged their way through the run-in so far, last week's victory over West Ham should hand Hurzeler's men a huge boost heading into the final month of the season. Moreover, their record against the Magpies this term combined with Newcastle's inability to prevail at the Amex in the Premier League bodes well for the hosts.
However, the visitors rank among the division's form teams despite losing two weeks ago, and there's no doubt that they've got the capacity to hurt a defensively frail Brighton side. Given how tight the top-five race is, Newcastle can ill-afford any slip-ups, but they may be forced to settle for a point here.
The Seagulls have seemingly got a knack against Howe's men.