Bruno Fernandes Sets Man Utd Transfer Timeline As ‘Release Clause’ Revealed
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes insisted that no discussions about his future will take place until after this summer’s World Cup, yet speculation is rife following the emergence of a reported release clause worth as little as €65 million (£56.8 million, $75.6 million).
The Portuguese midfielder is never far from the headlines at Old Trafford. Whether it’s a standout performance, brutally honest reflection of United’s current form or, as has increasingly been the case, his uncertain future, Fernandes is a constant topic of discussion.
The 31-year-old was the subject of substantial transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer. After hinting at his willingness to leave Old Trafford in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League final, Fernandes received an eye-watering offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal.
A bid worth in the region of €115 million was thought to be on the table only for United to bluntly reject any approach. BBC Sport claim that the Red Devils could lose their skipper to a team outside England’s top flight for just €65 million in 2026 thanks to a previously unknown release clause.
Reported Terms of Bruno Fernandes’s Man Utd Release Clause
- Worth €65 million
- Can only be triggered by non-Premier League team
- Man Utd have to receive ample warning
Fernandes’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, although United do hold the option of extended that deal to 2028, and the list of suitors for the all-action midfielder grows each day. While the rumour mill will continue to spin, Fernandes has put a firm pause of any transfer talk for another nine months.
“As I’ve always said, I feel good here. I want to achieve my dreams still,” United’s No. 8 told the BBC.
“I can’t talk for the club. I’ve seen a lot of people talking that I had an agreement to go already next season. If the club has done that agreement, it wasn’t made with me. I haven’t spoken with anyone.
“My agent also knows how I work. If he wants to talk to me, it will be after the World Cup. Until then, I won’t speak to anyone.”
Why Bruno Fernandes Turned Down £200 Million Saudi Offer
The numbers thought to be on offer at Al Hilal last summer were staggering. Not only would United be entitled to a nine-digit sum for a player the wrong side of 30, but Fernandes himself was set to treble his wages on a contract reportedly worth £200 million over three years.
Yet, a combination of his manager and wife persuaded Fernandes to stay.
“Have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve at the club?” was the message Fernandes received from the mother of his children, Ana, rather than Ruben Amorim.
“My family feels very well here,” Fernandes explained. “My kids love to go to school. They love the way they live here, even with the weather. Everyone is settled. We say sometimes the house we have here, it feels more like home than the one we have in Portugal.”
And as Ana rightly pointed out, Fernandes had not achieved his goals of collective success with United. “When I talk about not fulfilling my dreams at the club, it comes a lot from what she said to me,” he smiled.
Amorim’s message was more pleading. “He said to me, ‘No, we want more players to help you to become a better team. If we bring some people and lose you, we’re still going to lose something,’” Fernandes recalled.