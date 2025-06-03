Bruno Fernandes ‘Makes Final Decision‘ on £200 Million Saudi Arabia Transfer
Bruno Fernandes has rejected the chance to leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia this summer, it has been revealed.
Having missed out on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Al Hilal identified Fernandes as their dream target for this summer’s Club World Cup and demanded a quick response to a huge contract proposal worth a total of £200 million ($270.9 million).
On the table for United was a transfer fee of £100 million ($135.4 million), and for Fernandes himself around treble his current wages over a three-year contract. But Fabrizio Romano has revealed the midfielder is not interested.
Before news of the bid emerged, Fernandes made it abundantly clear he had no desire to leave United this summer, while the Red Devils were always reluctant to entertain offers for their captain and talisman.
It was, however, suggested Fernandes afforded serious consideration to the life-changing finances on offer in Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal officials said to have been confident they would be able to get a deal over the line, but the proposed transfer has now collapsed.
Fernandes still holds ambitions of playing high-level football in Europe and is not prepared to head to the Middle East at this point in his career.
Retaining Fernandes’s services comes as a huge boost to United, but there is no denying the Red Devils would have benefited from the money generated by his potential sale—Fernandes acknowledged United may want to cash in on him this summer after the Premier League season came to a close.
United have set a transfer budget of £100 million before sales and have already spent £62.5 million ($84.6 million) on Matheus Cunha. Plans to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo may see Ruben Amorim’s side exceed that budget, which will need to be supplemented by player sales.
The on-loan trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are available for sale, while Amorim hopes to generate a significant sum through the possible departure of Alejandro Garnacho, who has been told to find a new club this summer.