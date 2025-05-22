Bruno Fernandes Opens Up on Potential Man Utd Departure
Bruno Fernandes has admitted Manchester United could look to cash in on him to fund a summer rebuild after failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The Red Devils have endured a shockingly disappointing campaign which has seen them drop to 16th in the Premier League standings with one game left to play, but Wednesday’s Europa League final offered a surprise route to the riches of Europe’s premier competition.
A 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur ensured there will be no European football at Old Trafford next season and puts United in the tricky position of needing to rebuild an underperforming squad on a limited budget.
While Fernandes, whose contract has two years left to run, was keen to reiterate his desire to remain with United beyond this season, he confessed United may look to sell him against his wishes.
“I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go,” Fernandes said. “I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.
“In the day that the club thinks that I’m [costing] too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.
“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is and football sometimes is like this.”
Fernandes was one of many frustrated figures involved with United. Manager Ruben Amorim even went as far as to admit he will not hesitate to walk away for free if those in charge decide they want to make a change in the dugout.
“It’s not my decision, but I do think the manager is the right one,” Fernandes stressed.
“I don’t think that it will be a better person to come into the job and to do the job. I know it’s difficult to understand that, it’s difficult to see that, but I still do think that he’s the right man to lead the club.
“I do think that obviously the club is in a situation where it’s easier to get a different one in because the results haven‘t been there. But as my other teammates said, and I repeat myself, I do think he’s the right man.”