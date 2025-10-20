Bruno Fernandes Reveals Passionate Message to Man Utd Squad After Liverpool Win
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes encouraged the squad to celebrate their 2–1 win over Liverpool on Sunday, but admitted he warned his teammates they will remain under immense pressure until they can build a longer run of form.
At the 35th time of asking, United have now achieved back-to-back Premier League wins under manager Ruben Amorim after a 2–0 victory over Sunderland before the international break was followed up by Sunday’s emotional triumph.
Bryan Mbeumo’s early opener was eventually followed up by a late header from Harry Maguire to send the travelling United fans into a frenzy in the Anfield stands. Those celebrations continued in the dressing room, but Fernandes was keen to remind his teammates of the bigger picture.
“Today is for celebrating and enjoying the moment,” he told DAZN Portugal when asked what he told his teammates after the final whistle. “I’ll start thinking about it [the next game] tomorrow, because the focus has to quickly shift from today and move on to next week.
“Winning today is very nice, but if we don’t win next week, it will be a dark cloud again. It’s difficult to maintain a beautiful sky in Manchester.”
Amorim: My Biggest Win as Man Utd Manager
Amorim took a similar stance in his own post-match interview, hailing the performance against Liverpool while also admitting Saturday’s visit from Brighton & Hove Albion is just as important for a United side trying to turn the tide.
“I think that was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United,” Amorim said. “It means a lot today but tomorrow, it won’t mean a lot. It’s three points and it’s a good victory.
“We fought for every ball, we lost our composure in the second half but the spirit was there and that is the most important thing, if you have the spirit you can win any game. It was a good day and now I am concerned about Brighton. I will enjoy it but let’s focus on Brighton.”
The win carries United up to ninth in the Premier League standings, three points behind second-placed Manchester City and just two behind a Liverpool side who have slumped down to fourth after three straight losses in the competition.