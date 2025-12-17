‘Many Connections’—Bruno Fernandes Teases Shock Transfer Destination
In the second release of a particularly explosive interview, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes revealed a lingering desire to play in Spain’s La Liga or return to Italy, a country where he has “many connections” by his own admission.
It’s been a case of Fernandes unshackled this week. Perhaps inspired by Mohamed Salah’s public meltdown, the Portugal international launched an incredible tirade against Manchester United’s directors who supposedly lacked the “courage” to overrule Ruben Amorim and sell his star playmaker to Saudi Arabia last summer.
Fernandes claimed to be “hurt” and “sad” by the club’s actions and has stoked the flames of further transfer speculation in the latest burst of quotes spluttered into the microphones of Canal 11 (via Maisfutebol).
“I want to stay at Man Utd as long as I feel wanted,” Fernandes mused. “I would like to experience the Spanish league and fight for major titles in Italy. I have many connections with Italy, my daughter was born there.”
At the age of 17, Fernandes moved to Italy to join Novara after being passed over by the youth systems of Portugal’s biggest clubs. The then-teenager was so homesick he almost packed up and returned until his girlfriend Ana, now his wife, inspired him to double down during a visit.
Fernandes would leave the second-tier outfit after one season to join Udinese. During spells in Udine and Sampdoria, the playmaker amassed 119 Serie A appearances yet never finished higher than 10th.
Fernandes Reveals Late Career Playing Plans
Fernandes has made little secret about his willingness to join a Saudi Pro League club. “If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia,” he shrugged. However, the former Sporting CP captain is keeping the door open to a return to Portugal.
“I’ve already thought about returning to Portugal,” he revealed. “Returning to a place where you were once happy could tarnish the image you’ve already left.
“Out of affection and respect, my first choice would be Sporting. If I were to be happy, it would be with Sporting. But I don’t want to spoil the image I have. Even for family reasons, I’d like to return to Portugal. But I don’t want to drag things out, I want to add something.”
Fernandes even discussed the prospect of winding up his career in non-league football: “And even try district football, at an advanced stage. You play in the district league for love, it feels different. I have friends in the district league.”