Reports: Man Utd Decide Top Two Striker Targets
Manchester United have narrowed their search for a new striker to two targets, with multiple reports naming Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško as the preferred options.
The Red Devils spent the first two months of the transfer window focusing on reinforcements in attacking midfield. Matheus Cunha was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million ($83.6 million) early on, but negotiations over Bryan Mbeumo dragged on for weeks before an agreement worth as much as £71 million ($95 million) was finally struck with Brentford.
United’s focus is now on signing a new out-and-out striker and Tuesday began with numerous outlets reporting on interest in Watkins and Šeško. Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out as a result of the Blues’ high asking price.
The Athletic note no decision over which striker to target has been made at this point, with both deals under evaluation. Much could depend on how well United raise funds through player sales.
Hopes of cashing in on Marcus Rashford this summer came to an end when he joined Barcelona on loan with only an option to make the move permanent next year, but United still hope to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia for around £100 million ($133.8 million).
Aston Villa’s stance is that Watkins, the subject of a £60 million ($80.3 million) bid from Arsenal in January, is not for sale, but BBC Sport claim United believe this could soften later in the transfer window. ESPN reveal United value Watkins at £45 million ($60.2 million).
Such a deal would be drastically cheaper than a move for Šeško, who is a big-money target for Newcastle United, but ESPN claim the Red Devils have concerns over the cost of both deals.
While Newcastle are the only side currently making a concrete move to sign Šeško, United believe the 22-year-old would rather move to Old Trafford if the chance arose, giving them hope that they can afford to delay a decision over their preferred target.
Florian Plettenberg, who reports a price tag of €80 million (£69.5 million, $93 million) for Šeško, notes the Leipzig striker is appreciative of United’s desire to sign him this summer.
A move for a new striker would also raise doubts over the future of current starter Rasmus Højlund, whose underwhelming output in front of goal has sparked the need for a new direction. The Dane, formerly of Atalanta, is thought to have interest back in Serie A.