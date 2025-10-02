‘A Little Different’—Bryan Mbeumo Gives Verdict on Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd Formation
Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has argued Ruben Amorim’s divisive tactical setup is not to blame for the team’s struggles.
With just nine wins from 33 Premier League games, Amorim has faced significant pressure to change a formation which many feel is not working for the current squad. The boss, however, is wedded to the 3-4-2-1 tactic that delivered success at Sporting CP and has repeatedly vowed not to change.
Mbeumo was signed this summer to aid United’s adjustment to the new system, having operated both as a striker and a winger in a similar style at former club Brentford, and he jumped to the defence of Amorim’s setup when asked for his thoughts.
“It’s a little different for me,” he told Sky Sports. “I’ve played this system in the past as well.
“Obviously, we hear a lot of things, but it’s our responsibility to find the good things and to be better. I don’t think there is anything about this system, it’s just us and improving in certain areas.”
Mbeumo’s comments echo recent thoughts shared by defender Matthijs de Ligt, who challenged the players to take more of the responsibility for United’s poor performances, rather than hide behind the blame being directed towards Amorim.
“I think everyone in the team needs to take responsibility,” Mbeumo continued. “When you play in a club this big, everyone needs to know what to do. As a team, we need to do better.”
Despite the ongoing turmoil, Mbeumo insisted he has enjoyed the first few months of his time at Old Trafford and backed the team to find their footing again soon.
“It’s exciting, because we get to learn to play with new players and it’s always challenging, but that’s what we like as footballers,” Mbeumo said.
“Of course it will improve, we haven’t played a lot together, so there are certain things that we’re going to improve, and there are different types of players, but it’s good to be with them.”