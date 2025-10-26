Bryan Mbeumo Pinpoints What Has Changed for Man Utd After Brighton Triumph
Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has claimed the team’s increased work rate is behind their recent three-game winning streak.
After having to wait 35 matches to win back-to-back Premier League games under Ruben Amorim—a run which Harry Maguire described as “embarrassing”—the Red Devils are now in dreamland after recording a third consecutive victory in the competition.
A 4–2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday saw United climb up to fourth in the Premier League table, and summer signing Mbeumo was eager to hail his teammates for their hard work on this run.
“We all put a lot of work in training, that’s the most important thing,” he reflected. “What we do out there we try to repeat on the pitch. We are going to try to understand each other even better.”
Asked what has changed in the past three games, Mbeumo added: “The work we put in, the effort, the togetherness is the key. We try to stick to the plan and try to play as best as possible.
“I like the challenges, I came here to a big club and I want to fight for the best places.”
Amorim: A ‘Complete’ Performance From Man Utd
The win over Brighton was not the most glamorous of United’s recent streak—that honour clearly goes to the 2–1 triumph over Liverpool—but Amorim insisted it was arguably the most important.
“I have that feeling,” Amorim said. “I think [it] was a more complete performance.
“You can say whatever you want to say against Liverpool, but they didn’t deserve to lose that game. We deserve to win, but they didn’t deserve to lose.
“I think today, we did a little bit of everything. We had the ball, create chances, we defend high, we defend low. So, when it’s more complete, it’s not a statement, but I feel more complete also as a manager. So today... I think I like today more than last weekend.”