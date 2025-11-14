Bukayo Saka Explains Worrying Gesture Made in England Win
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has played down concerns of a potential injury picked up in England’s win over Serbia on Thursday.
Saka opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a delightful volley midway through the first half but, after celebrating, was quickly seen gesturing to the bench, rolling his hands in a gesture which often means a player is requesting a substitution.
The 24-year-old was visibly uncomfortable in the immediate aftermath but ended up playing the full 90 minutes of the World Cup qualifier, after which Saka clarified he was not asking to be withdrawn from the game.
“I just wanted to change my boots,” Saka, who missed part of the start of the season with a hamstring injury, explained. “That was it.”
Indeed, not long after Saka’s message to the bench, he rushed over to the touchline for a change of footwear, allowing him to continue the game.
Arsenal Already Sweating Over Various Injury Issues
While manager Mikel Arteta has offered encouraging updates over the likes of Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, this international break has not been without its share of concerns for Arsenal.
Norway boss Ståle Solbakken revealed earlier this week that captain Martin Ødegaard remains “some distance away” from a return, before defender Riccardo Calafiori was struck down by injury following his link-up with Italy.
Calafiori did not train with his teammates before Thursday’s victory over Moldova, in which he did not feature. Reports in Italy state the defender is managing pain but could still feature in Sunday’s clash with Norway.
“I have to thank the likes of [Nicolò] Barella, Calafiori and [Alessandro] Bastoni for being here, as it was by no means to be taken for granted,” Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso admitted.
The Gunners are back in action against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break for the latest chapter of the north London derby, and Arteta will want as many options available to him as possible for what is always one of the most important games of the season.