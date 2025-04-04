Can LA Galaxy, LAFC Carry Concacaf Champions Cup Momentum into MLS Matchday 7?
After a rough run, it was a good week for LA’s MLS teams. Despite struggles in league play, they found some success in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Returning to MLS play for a match in the middle of their Champions Cup quarterfinal ties, both LAFC and LA Galaxy will look to carry some momentum and pick up valuable points in the Western Conference standings.
However, with such opportunity comes risk, including the threat of injury and fatigue from playing this weekend, potentially impacting hopes of advancing in the continental tournament.
Can LAFC return to defensive form after Inter Miami upset?
LAFC started the season with two wins and a clear defensive identity, but they have been inconsistent since then, losing three of their last four games in league play.
Yet, even though they have struggled at times, they were able to hand the previously undefeated Inter Miami CF their first loss of the season in all competitions thanks to Nathan Ordaz's blistering strike in the 1–0 win.
The question hanging over head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team is whether they want to ride that confidence and energy into an MLS match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday or preserve players for the second leg in Miami.
While LAFC boast a deep roster, rest is to be expected for many of their superstars, including Denis Bouanga. However, they are a group that can play with variance and drop into a low-block, especially on the road, given the depth of their midfield and defense.
At the same time, Hugo Lloris has showcased his ability to steal a game for LAFC, and he could be relied upon to make a few big saves against a Houston side that has scored just four times.
Carrying momentum from beating Miami is no doubt important for LAFC, but sustaining their energy to fully dispose of the Herons later in the week will carry more weight, given they should remain near the top of the MLS Western Conference standings as the season wears on.
"The one thing we need to improve is that once you get up on the score, it's tempting to just finish off the counter-attacks, but you still need to occupy the opponent with possession,” Cherundolo said ahead of the match. "Away from home, that's extremely important. We'll look to improve on that and learn from our mistakes and apply that going forward."
Can LA Galaxy find their first MLS win vs. Real Salt Lake?
LA Galaxy have done solid work in the Concacaf Champions Cup this season, but head coach Gregg Vanney’s team can’t find much success when it comes to MLS, picking up just two points through six games.
After beating Costa Rica’s CS Herediano in the Champions Cup, the Galaxy secured a 0–0 first leg result against Mexican powerhouse Tigres in the quarterfinal, dropping into a solid defensive setup while creating seven shots for themselves.
As much as the club will want to be hopeful heading to Mexico for the second leg, it’s not a time to take a step back in MLS. After a poor start to the season, they need points in the table, especially given the return of Joseph Paintsil and the form of Christian Ramirez, who has four goals in nine matches across all competitions.
While the Galaxy nearly got their third straight point last week against Orlando City SC, they fell 2–1 in the final moments due to a goalkeeping error from John McCarthy. Yet, McCarthy might just be carrying some confidence this week after stopping four shots against Tigres.
The opportunity to carry some momentum and relative form is critical for them this weekend, especially against a Real Salt Lake side that doesn’t present many threats outside of USMNT midfielder Diego Luna.