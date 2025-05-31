Can MLS Teams Play in the Champions League?
Every season in Major League Soccer, there are plenty of prizes up for grabs.
There’s the Eastern and Western Conference titles—awarded to the top team in each division at the end of the regular season. There’s also the Supporters’ Shield, which goes to the team with the best overall record across the league.
And of course, the ultimate prize: the MLS Cup, awarded to the winner of the post-season playoffs.
But beyond silverware and bragging rights, what else do these titles earn teams? A place in the Champions League, you might ask? Well, sort of. But not in the way you might think.
Here’s everything you need to know about whether MLS teams can actually qualify for Europe’s elite club competition—or something similar.
Can MLS Teams Play in the Champions League?
Each season, a select number of MLS teams qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup—North America’s top-tier continental competition.
Because this tournament was temporarily known as the Concacaf Champions League between 2008 and 2023, it’s often confused with the UEFA Champions League, which is Europe’s equivalent.
The confusion is understandable: both competitions share similar names, structures, and levels of prestige within their respective regions. However, they are entirely separate tournaments, each run by a different governing body—Concacaf for North America, and UEFA for Europe.
So, can MLS teams play in the Champions League? Up until a couple of years ago, yes—but probably not the Champions League you're thinking of. These days, MLS teams qualify for the Champions Cup instead.
How Do MLS Teams Qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup?
Things can get a little complex when it comes to determining which MLS teams qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup each year.
Under the current criteria set by Concacaf, five MLS teams can qualify directly. The MLS Cup winner earns a spot in the Round of 16, while the regular season conference champions both secure places in the First Round. Additionally, the next two teams with the highest overall regular season points also qualify for the First Round.
However, these spots can be passed down the standings if a team secures multiple qualifications—such as by winning or finishing as runner-up in the Leagues Cup, or by winning the U.S. Open Cup.
In 2025, for example, no fewer than 10 MLS teams competed in the tournament.
Have MLS Teams Ever Won the Champions Cup?
The Concacaf Champions Cup was first introduced in 1962, but MLS teams didn’t join the competition until 1997—one year after the league’s inaugural season.
Since then, three MLS clubs have gone on to win the tournament.
The first was D.C. United, who triumphed in 1998 by defeating Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca in the final. Two years later, LA Galaxy followed suit, overcoming Honduran side C.D. Olimpia to claim the title.
The most recent MLS winner was Seattle Sounders in 2022, lifting the trophy after a dramatic two-legged final against Pumas UNAM, which ended 5-2 on aggregate in favor of the American side.
Historically, however, the tournament has been dominated by Mexican clubs, who have won 18 of the last 19 editions. Club América holds the record as the most successful team in the competition’s history, with seven titles to their name.