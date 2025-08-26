2025–26 Carabao Cup: Draw, Fixtures, Results and Guide to Each Round
Try telling Newcastle United about the supposed insignificance of the Carabao Cup, after the Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy in March.
Increased calendar congestion means this competition has often been treated by managers as a chance to offer run-outs to fringe players and burgeoning starlets. Those who treat the League Cup with the respect it deserves give themselves the best chance of a grand Wembley day out.
It doesn‘t boast the FA Cup’s history, the allure of continental success, nor the riches that come with merely competing in the Premier League, but this trophy is always the first on offer in the English calendar. It has its own heritage and prestige, too.
In 2025–26, the competition started as early as late July thanks to the introduction of a preliminary round, and 92 clubs are vying to play under the arch in March.
Here’s a complete overview of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup.
Carabao Cup 2025–26 Preliminary Round Results
Northern Section
Date
Result
5 August 2025
Accrington Stanley 3–1 Oldham
Southern Section
Date
Result
29 July 2025
Barnet 2–2 (2–4p) Newport County
Carabao Cup 2025–26 First Round Results
Northern Section
Date
Result
12 August 2025
Barrow 0–1 Preston North End
12 August 2025
Middlesbrough 0–4 Doncaster Rovers
12 August 2025
Stockport County 3–1 Crewe Alexandra
12 August 2025
Accrington Stanley 2–1 Peterborough United
12 August 2025
Blackburn Rovers 1–2 Bradford City
12 August 2025
Blackpool 0–1 Port Vale
12 August 2025
Chesterfield 0–2 Mansfield Town
12 August 2025
Grimsby Town 3–1 Shrewsbury Town
12 August 2025
Harrogate Town 1–3 Lincoln City
12 August 2025
Salford City 0–0 (2–3 p) Rotherham United
12 August 2025
Stoke City 0–0 (4–3 p) Walsall
12 August 2025
West Brom 1–1 (2–3 p) Derby County
12 August 2025
Wigan Athletic 1–0 Notts County
12 August 2025
Wrexham 3–3 (5–3 p) Hull City
13 August 2025
Barnsley 2–2 (5–4 p) Fleetwood Town
13 August 2025
Bolton Wanderers 3–3 (2–4 p) Sheffield Wednesday
13 August 2025
Huddersfield Town 2–2 (3–2 p) Leicester City
13 August 2025
Birmingham City 2–1 Sheffield United
19 August 2025
Tranmere Rovers 1–1 (4–5 p) Burton Albion
Southern Section
Date
Result
12 August 2025
Swansea City 3–1 Crawley Town
12 August 2025
Newport County 0–1 Millwall
12 August 2025
Bristol City 2–0 MK Dons
12 August 2025
Bristol Rovers 0–2 Cambridge United
12 August 2025
Cardiff City 2–1 Swindon Town
12 August 2025
Charlton Athletic 3–1 Stevenage
12 August 2025
Coventry City 1–0 Luton Town
12 August 2025
Gillingham 1–1 (2–4 p) AFC Wimbledon
12 August 2025
Leyton Orient 0–1 Wycombe Wanderers
12 August 2025
Northampton Town 0–1 Southampton
12 August 2025
Oxford United 1–0 Colchester United
12 August 2025
Plymouth Argyle 3–2 QPR
12 August 2025
Portsmouth 1–2 Reading
12 August 2025
Watford 1–2 Norwich City
12 August 2025
Bromley 1–1 (5–4 p) Ipswich Town
13 August 2025
Cheltenham Town 2–0 Exeter City
Carabao Cup 2025–26 Second Round Fixtures
Northern Section
Date
Result
26 August 2025
Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster Rovers
26 August 2025
Barnsley vs. Rotherham United
26 August 2025
Birmingham City vs. Port Vale
26 August 2025
Burnley vs. Derby County
26 August 2025
Burton Albion vs. Lincoln City
26 August 2025
Preston North End vs. Wrexham
26 August 2025
Stoke City vs. Bradford City
26 August 2025
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield Town
26 August 2025
Wigan Athletic vs. Stockport County
26 August 2025
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United
27 August 2025
Everton vs. Mansfield Town
27 August 2025
Grimsby Town vs. Manchester United
Southern Section
Date
Result
26 August 2025
Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon
26 August 2025
Cambridge United vs. Charlton Athletic
26 August 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United
26 August 2025
Bournemouth vs. Brentford
26 August 2025
Bromley vs. Wycombe Wanderers
26 August 2025
Cardiff City vs. Cheltenham Town
26 August 2025
Millwall vs. Coventry City
26 August 2025
Norwich City vs. Southampton
26 August 2025
Swansea City vs. Plymouth Argyle
27 August 2025
Fulham vs. Bristol City
27 August 2025
Oxford United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
When is the 2026 Carabao Cup Final?
This season’s Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium on 22 March, 2026.
Wembley has held the showpiece event of this competition every year since 2008, and we were treated to a significant occasion in 2025 as Newcastle beat favourites Liverpool 2–1 to end their 70-year major domestic trophy drought.
Who is the Most Successful Team in Carabao Cup History?
Newcastle became the 24th different club to win the League Cup earlier this year, with half of the competition’s winners only prevailing once.
No team has had more success than ten-time winners Liverpool, who were the holders entering 2024–25 after they beat Chelsea in the 2024 final, their fifth League Cup trophy lift of the 21st century.
Manchester City once monopolised this competition, with the strength in depth at Pep Guardiola’s disposal allowing them to coast through the early rounds before the big boys returned for crunch time in the new year. The Cityzens are eight-time winners, with Guardiola overseeing half of those triumphs.
Manchester United have lifted the League Cup six times, while Aston Villa and Chelsea have each prevailed on five occasions.