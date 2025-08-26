SI

2025–26 Carabao Cup: Draw, Fixtures, Results and Guide to Each Round

Newcastle United are defending the Carabao Cup trophy after their historic success in 2025.

James Cormack

Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2–1 inthe 2025 Carabao Cup final.
Newcastle United beat Liverpool 2–1 inthe 2025 Carabao Cup final. / Stu Forster/Getty Images

Try telling Newcastle United about the supposed insignificance of the Carabao Cup, after the Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy in March.

Increased calendar congestion means this competition has often been treated by managers as a chance to offer run-outs to fringe players and burgeoning starlets. Those who treat the League Cup with the respect it deserves give themselves the best chance of a grand Wembley day out.

It doesn‘t boast the FA Cup’s history, the allure of continental success, nor the riches that come with merely competing in the Premier League, but this trophy is always the first on offer in the English calendar. It has its own heritage and prestige, too.

In 2025–26, the competition started as early as late July thanks to the introduction of a preliminary round, and 92 clubs are vying to play under the arch in March.

Here’s a complete overview of the 2025–26 Carabao Cup.

Carabao Cup 2025–26 Preliminary Round Results

Northern Section

Date

Result

5 August 2025

Accrington Stanley 3–1 Oldham

Southern Section

Date

Result

29 July 2025

Barnet 2–2 (2–4p) Newport County

Carabao Cup 2025–26 First Round Results

Northern Section

Date

Result

12 August 2025

Barrow 0–1 Preston North End

12 August 2025

Middlesbrough 0–4 Doncaster Rovers

12 August 2025

Stockport County 3–1 Crewe Alexandra

12 August 2025

Accrington Stanley 2–1 Peterborough United

12 August 2025

Blackburn Rovers 1–2 Bradford City

12 August 2025

Blackpool 0–1 Port Vale

12 August 2025

Chesterfield 0–2 Mansfield Town

12 August 2025

Grimsby Town 3–1 Shrewsbury Town

12 August 2025

Harrogate Town 1–3 Lincoln City

12 August 2025

Salford City 0–0 (2–3 p) Rotherham United

12 August 2025

Stoke City 0–0 (4–3 p) Walsall

12 August 2025

West Brom 1–1 (2–3 p) Derby County

12 August 2025

Wigan Athletic 1–0 Notts County

12 August 2025

Wrexham 3–3 (5–3 p) Hull City

13 August 2025

Barnsley 2–2 (5–4 p) Fleetwood Town

13 August 2025

Bolton Wanderers 3–3 (2–4 p) Sheffield Wednesday

13 August 2025

Huddersfield Town 2–2 (3–2 p) Leicester City

13 August 2025

Birmingham City 2–1 Sheffield United

19 August 2025

Tranmere Rovers 1–1 (4–5 p) Burton Albion

Southern Section

Date

Result

12 August 2025

Swansea City 3–1 Crawley Town

12 August 2025

Newport County 0–1 Millwall

12 August 2025

Bristol City 2–0 MK Dons

12 August 2025

Bristol Rovers 0–2 Cambridge United

12 August 2025

Cardiff City 2–1 Swindon Town

12 August 2025

Charlton Athletic 3–1 Stevenage

12 August 2025

Coventry City 1–0 Luton Town

12 August 2025

Gillingham 1–1 (2–4 p) AFC Wimbledon

12 August 2025

Leyton Orient 0–1 Wycombe Wanderers

12 August 2025

Northampton Town 0–1 Southampton

12 August 2025

Oxford United 1–0 Colchester United

12 August 2025

Plymouth Argyle 3–2 QPR

12 August 2025

Portsmouth 1–2 Reading

12 August 2025

Watford 1–2 Norwich City

12 August 2025

Bromley 1–1 (5–4 p) Ipswich Town

13 August 2025

Cheltenham Town 2–0 Exeter City

Carabao Cup 2025–26 Second Round Fixtures

Northern Section

Date

Result

26 August 2025

Accrington Stanley vs. Doncaster Rovers

26 August 2025

Barnsley vs. Rotherham United

26 August 2025

Birmingham City vs. Port Vale

26 August 2025

Burnley vs. Derby County

26 August 2025

Burton Albion vs. Lincoln City

26 August 2025

Preston North End vs. Wrexham

26 August 2025

Stoke City vs. Bradford City

26 August 2025

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield Town

26 August 2025

Wigan Athletic vs. Stockport County

26 August 2025

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United

27 August 2025

Everton vs. Mansfield Town

27 August 2025

Grimsby Town vs. Manchester United

Southern Section

Date

Result

26 August 2025

Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon

26 August 2025

Cambridge United vs. Charlton Athletic

26 August 2025

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United

26 August 2025

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

26 August 2025

Bromley vs. Wycombe Wanderers

26 August 2025

Cardiff City vs. Cheltenham Town

26 August 2025

Millwall vs. Coventry City

26 August 2025

Norwich City vs. Southampton

26 August 2025

Swansea City vs. Plymouth Argyle

27 August 2025

Fulham vs. Bristol City

27 August 2025

Oxford United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

When is the 2026 Carabao Cup Final?

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak inspired Newcastle to glory in last season’s final. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

This season’s Carabao Cup final will be held at Wembley Stadium on 22 March, 2026.

Wembley has held the showpiece event of this competition every year since 2008, and we were treated to a significant occasion in 2025 as Newcastle beat favourites Liverpool 2–1 to end their 70-year major domestic trophy drought.

Who is the Most Successful Team in Carabao Cup History?

Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are ten-time winners of this competition. / Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Newcastle became the 24th different club to win the League Cup earlier this year, with half of the competition’s winners only prevailing once.

No team has had more success than ten-time winners Liverpool, who were the holders entering 2024–25 after they beat Chelsea in the 2024 final, their fifth League Cup trophy lift of the 21st century.

Manchester City once monopolised this competition, with the strength in depth at Pep Guardiola’s disposal allowing them to coast through the early rounds before the big boys returned for crunch time in the new year. The Cityzens are eight-time winners, with Guardiola overseeing half of those triumphs.

Manchester United have lifted the League Cup six times, while Aston Villa and Chelsea have each prevailed on five occasions.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer