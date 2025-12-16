Carabao Cup Predictions: Quarterfinals
The quarterfinal stage is where things truly begin to heat up in the Carabao Cup. Within striking distance of a Wembley trip and major silverware, it’s an opportunity too promising to pass on.
Half of the traditional ‘Big Six’ have been sent packing already. Manchester United suffered humiliation at the hands of Grimsby Town, Liverpool were thumped by Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur were swept aside at St James’ Park.
Three behemoths remain and will be favourites for the title, but a host of other Premier League hopefuls and one League One outfit are pushing to upset the odds.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for this season’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal matches.
Cardiff City vs. Chelsea
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 16
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Cardiff City have history of punching above their weight in the EFL Cup. The Welsh side were competing in the Championship when they battled their way to the 2011–12 final via a favourable run of fixtures, pushing Liverpool all the way to penalties in the showpiece event before suffering heartbreak.
Now fighting to escape League One, the Carabao Cup has proved no distraction for table-toppers Cardiff. Swindon Town, Cheltenham, Burnley and Wrexham have all been discarded en route to the last eight, but the upcoming visit of Chelsea is an entirely different proposition.
Chelsea have made life difficult for themselves in cup matches against Lincoln City and Wolverhampton Wanderers on their travels, but Enzo Maresca should name a fairly strong team for the trip to Wales. If the Italian selects even a handful of regular starters, they should conquer Cardiff with little fuss.
The Bluebirds will be keen to see a much-changed Chelsea teamsheet on Tuesday, offering hope of a surprise result, but a convincing defeat is the most likely outcome.
Prediction: Cardiff 1–3 Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Brentford
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
Manchester City are brimming with confidence ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinal and that spells trouble for Brentford. Pep Guardiola’s men have claimed victory in five successive matches and they followed up their 2–1 win over Real Madrid by breezing past Crystal Palace on the road last weekend.
Few teams boast more experience in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup than City, who have won the trophy four times under Guardiola. They held a monopoly on this competition between 2018 and 2021, albeit they haven’t made it beyond the last eight since.
However, after finishing last season without major silverware, Guardiola will be desperate to enjoy that winning feeing once more. Brentford have the unenviable task of ending City’s hunt for a ninth triumph in the competition.
The Bees have the attacking weapons to unnerve City in Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara, but their away record is dire. They have lost seven of eight away trips in the Premier League this season, although they have beaten Bournemouth and Grimsby on the road in the cup.
Prediction: Man City 3–0 Brentford
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 17
- Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT
For those who turn their nose up at the Carabao Cup, just look at what it meant to Newcastle United last season. By beating Liverpool in the competition’s final, the Magpies secured a first major domestic trophy since 1955, with Tynesiders revelling in the glory of a rare title.
Newcastle’s triumph was no surprise. They made the final in 2022–23 only to be beaten by Man Utd, and their presence in this year’s quarterfinal underscores their hunger for yet more silverware.
Eddie Howe’s side take on 2023–24 semifinalists Fulham, whom they have already beaten on home soil in the Premier League this term. Bruno Guimarães’s last-gasp strike secured a 2–1 win back in October.
A Harry Wilson-inspired Fulham will push Newcastle to their limits, with the Magpies still licking their wounds from derby day defeat to Sunderland at the weekend, but the vociferous St James’ Park crowd should push the home side to victory on Wednesday.
Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Fulham
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Crystal Palace’s presence in the Europa Conference League means their quarterfinal with Arsenal will be played a week later than the other last eight matches. Fatigue within Oliver Glasner’s squad will only make life tougher at the Emirates.
Palace have enjoyed two days out at Wembley over the past seven months, conquering Man City in the FA Cup final before beating Liverpool in the Community Shield, but they will have to do things the hard way to make the Carabao Cup final.
The Eagles have already been beaten by Arsenal this season, the Gunners running out 1–0 winners on home soil in the league, and Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to win the Carabao Cup and end their major trophy drought in the process.
Ignoring two Community Shield triumphs, Arsenal have only won the FA Cup under Arteta, with that title coming all the way back in 2019–20. It’s been a barren run since, but the Gunners look the real deal this season and should claim their spot in the semis despite Palace’s capacity to defy the odds.
Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Crystal Palace
Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Predictions
Date
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
Tuesday, Dec. 16
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Cardiff vs. Chelsea
1–3
Wednesday, Dec. 17
7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET
Man City vs. Brentford
3–0
Wednesday, Dec. 17
8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Fulham
2–1
Wednesday, Dec. 23
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
2–0