Carlo Ancelotti Learns Damning Sentence for Tax Fraud Case
The Provincial Court of Madrid has handed Brazil national team manager Carlo Ancelotti a one-year prison sentence and a €386,000 ($375,000) fine for a tax offense committed in 2014.
The court found Ancelotti guilty of not paying tax on his image-rights revenues during his debut season in charge of Real Madrid over a decade ago. The prosecution argued the 66-year-old only reported his salary in his Spanish tax returns, not his image-rights income.
Ancelotti appeared in court back in April to dispute the allegations, but the court ruled in favor of the Public Treasury.
The former Real Madrid boss will likely never have to go behind bars, though; non-violent crimes for first-time offenders in Spain typically result in a suspended sentence. Since his prison sentence is under two years, Ancelotti will likely escape with just paying a fine.
Ancelotti was also accused of committing a similar offense in 2015, his second year at Real Madrid, but he was acquitted of that charge. Still, his one conviction keeps him from obtaining public aid, as well as any tax or Social Security benefits for the next three years.
Ancelotti’s sentence comes three months after he appeared in court during his final campaign in charge of the biggest club in the world. The manager bid farewell to the Spanish capital in May after six total seasons at Real Madrid to take charge of Brazil.
Other superstar managers and players have come under fire from the Spanish authorities for tax evasion, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Costa and Xabi Alonso. The latter was acquitted of all wrongdoing back in 2019.