Carlo Ancelotti to Leave Real Madrid to Become Brazil Head Coach
Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti will depart the club at the end of the season and take over the Brazil national team head coaching job for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Italian manager will depart the 15-time Champions League winners after Real Madrid's final La Liga game of the season against Real Sociedad, The Athletic reported. Ancelotti leaves Real Madrid for a second time in his managerial career having won two league titles, a Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and Champions League trophies in his second go-around. Overall, he won 15 major honors for the club over the course of his two stints.
Ancelotti is tasked with righting a Brazil national team ship that has struggled under Dorival Junior recently. Junior was fired in March. This will be the first time Ancelotti has managed a national team in his career.
Ancelotti's reported deal with Brazil is a one-year contract taking him through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He'll have experience managing the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
Ancelotti struggled in his final season as Madrid boss losing out on the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey to Barcelona. Los Blancos were eliminated by Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals and they likely will come up short to Barcelona in La Liga.
The Italian manager will be the first foreign coach in Brazil national team history.