Carlos Vela's Return to LAFC is the Proper Send-off for His Career
Carlos Vela returning to LAFC to close out his career is the send-off his career deserves.
A week has passed since LAFC announced the return of its greatest player ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs with an option for the 2025 season. Ten months have passed since LAFC fell to Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final, the last time we saw Vela on the pitch.
During his introductory press conference, the former Mexican national team player made it pretty evident that he sees this comeback as the last chapter of his professional career.
“After this long period I felt like I was missing something,” Vela said in his re-introductory press conference.
“Having a good end, knowing it’s the end of my career, that’s why I came back. I hope I can enjoy, if it’s one, two, three games, I don't know how my body will respond. I will enjoy being with my teammates trying to have fun in the end.”
There was a lot of speculation since last December’s final regarding Vela’s future. Returning to Spain to play in La Liga, moving to another MLS club and even fulfilling the dream of Liga MX fans of coming to play in Mexico for the first time were all possibilities. Nothing of the sort came close to materializing.
Retirement seemed like a more probable scenario. Alejandro Vela, Carlos's brother and owner of Liga de Expansión MX team, Cancún FC, seemed to believe that retirement was coming.
“The worst thing is that he tells me he’s having a great time so maybe he never plays again,” Alejandro Vela said in a post-match interview in May.
“Maybe he gives us a surprise or maybe he just announces his retirement in the summer. Whatever he decides he’s had an extraordinary career and whatever he decides he’ll have thought it through well.”
Fortunately for LAFC fans, Vela opted against retirement and will wear the black and gold once again to bid farewell to soccer properly. His final act will be at the team where he is loved the most.