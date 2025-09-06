Casemiro: Man Utd Midfielder on Verge of ‘Concrete’ Exit
Casemiro could reportedly be closing the chapter on his Manchester United career following the expiry of his contract in June 2026.
The Brazilian midfielder’s blockbuster move from the Santiago Bernabéu to Old Trafford did not go according to plan. Casemiro’s form took a significant dip after a fast start to life in the Premier League and he ultimately fell down the Red Devils’ pecking order as his time in a red shirt progressed.
The five-time Champions League winner eventually found his way back into United’s XI last season amid the club’s worst Premier League campaign in history. The Brazilian made 42 appearances across all competitions and particularly impressed in the Europa League, earning himself some interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer.
The 33-year-old instead opted to remain with Ruben Amorim’s side for the 2025–26 season. With his contract set to expire in June 2026, though, Casemiro could be on his way out of Manchester next summer.
According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a “concrete chance” Casemiro leaves the club in 2026. The former Real Madrid star could be playing his final season at a “European high level” before he “maybe tries something different” next summer.
“This is not something decided. This is not something guaranteed,” Romano added. The report draws attention to Casemiro’s hefty salary and the financial benefit which United reap by offloading that sum.
Casemiro is thought to earn a staggering £350,000 ($473,000) per week in wages at Manchester United. Ridding themselves of this huge financial burden would only aid the Red Devils in their continued efforts to overhaul their squad.
United welcomed six new faces to Old Trafford this summer, including Benjamin Šeško, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Still, they failed to bring in a big-name central midfielder, leaving Amorim without much choice but to start Casemiro.
Should Casemiro indeed choose to leave Manchester United next summer, it could force the club to finally upgrade the position as Manuel Ugarte continues to struggle to live up to expectations.