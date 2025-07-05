CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF return to MLS action this weekend against CF Montréal, after most recently facing Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16.
While the run to the global tournament’s knockout stages, which included a win over FC Porto, made history, it’s time for head coach Javier Mascherano’s group to turn their attention back to league play—the Herons have played as many as four games fewer than other teams in MLS.
They will likely have a full-strength squad heading into what promises to be a busy summer—MLS duty in July will be complemented by a scaled-down Leagues Cup competition.
Here's Sports Illustrated's preview of the game.
What Time Does CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Montréal, Québec, Canada
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT/12.30 a.m BST (Sun, July 6)
CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- CF Montréal wins: 7
- Inter Miami wins: 4
- Draws: 2
Current Form (all competitions)
CF Montreal
Inter Miami
CF Montréal 1–0 NYCFC - 6/28/25
Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami - 6/29/25
CF Montréal 1–3 FC Cincinnati - 6/25/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras – 6/23/25
Houston Dynamo 1–3 CF Montréal - 6/12/25
Inter Miami 2–1 FC Porto – 6/19/25
CF Montréal 0–3 New England Revolution - 5/31/25
Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami – 6/14/25
Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montréal
Inter Miami 5–1 Columbus Crew – 5/31/25
How to Watch CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
CF Montreal Team News
The first half of the season did not quite go according to plan for CF Montréal, and the second half may be even more challenging. While interim head coach Marco Donadel has led the group to some solid performances, they remain last in the Eastern Conference with three wins in 20 games and just 14 points.
While they will be able to turn to a Designated Player striker in Giacomo Vrioni, whom they started the season without, they will have to navigate the remainder of 2025 without a key midfield piece, after selling Canadian international Nathan Saliba to Anderlecht of the Belgian First Division.
Outside of Saliba, there is not much game-changing talent for Montreal. However, they will see some improvements, with Canadian international center back Joel Waterman returning to the fold after the Concacaf Gold Cup.
One player to watch for the French-Canadian side is Victor Loturi, the once-capped international who scored last weekend against New York City FC and also bagged a goal against Miami in the previous matchup.
Injury-wise, Vrioni is expected to return from an elbow issue, while others who missed last week’s match, including Caden Clark, Fabian Herbers and Jalen Neal, remain in question.
CF Montreal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
CF Montreal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Sirois; Bugaj, Campbell, Waterman, Petrasso; Sealy, Loturi, Piette, Pearce; Owusu, Vrioni.
Inter Miami Team News
After making history as the first MLS club to beat a UEFA opponent in a competitive match with their win over FC Porto, Inter Miami turn their attention back to league play, where they hope to rise up the Supporters’ Shield Standings and put themselves in as best a position as possible for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Currently, the Herons sit seventh in the Eastern Conference on 29 points. However, on points-per-game, they rise to fifth, the more realistic metric, considering their 16 games are four or five fewer than other clubs within the conference.
While contract talks swirl around Lionel Messi’s future, he is expected to make the trip and be in the lineup on Sunday, alongside other former FC Barcelona stars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
At the same time, expect the Herons to be able to turn to Tadeo Allende, Federico Redondo and Telasco Segovia to round out the midfield and attack, especially considering the continued recovery of Yannick Bright and David Martinez.
Other injuries include backup goalkeeper Drake Callender and Gonzalo Lujan, as well as potentially versatile defender Noah Allen, who had to be subbed off in the 17th minute of the Round of 16 match against PSG.
Regardless of personnel, it’s the start of a big month for Miami, and they kick it off looking to build off their most recent MLS match, a 5–1 win over Columbus Crew SC.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montreal
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Cremaschi; Messi, Suárez.
CF Montreal vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
CF Montréal put up a good fight against Inter Miami back in May, but this one is going to be a lot tougher, considering the level Miami have had to get to in their FIFA Club World Cup journey, which they will hope to carry into MLS action like the Seattle Sounders did with a 2–0 win over Austin FC last weekend.
Miami should coast to victory and could rack up the goals in the process.