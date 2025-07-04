Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montreal: Messi Tasked With Leading MLS Charge
After making history in the FIFA Club World Cup as the first Concacaf team to beat a UEFA opponent in official competition with their win over FC Porto, Inter Miami CF returns to MLS action this weekend against CF Montréal.
And having elevated their level to compete with the likes of Al-Ahly, FC Porto and Palmeiras, before falling to Paris Saint-Germain, Miami come into the game with a newfound intensity and a desire to make something of a 2025 season that hasn’t quite gone to plan.
Head coach Javier Mascherano’s team enters the matchup ranked fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference in points-per-game, a far cry from when they set the MLS all-time regular season points record with 74 at the end of last season.
Now, they hope the second full season of the Lionel Messi project can lead to more glory and put them in a position to win MLS Cup for the first time. For all that to happen, they need to start winning more league games, and that gets started against Montreal.
Here’s how they could line up on Saturday.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari had a game to forget against PSG, but has otherwise been in standout form in MLS and the Club World Cup.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—One of the consistent pieces on Miami’s backline, Weigandt will look to build on his performances at the Club World Cup, especially with Noah Allen likely unavailable for this match.
CB: Maxi Falcon—The Uruguayan center back has had some worrying moments in MLS, but showed well against European competition and will hope to bring those qualities against CF Montréal.
CB: David Martinez—A native of Paraguay, Martinez was rumored to be leaving Inter Miami this week, but remains with the club and is expected to start vs. Montréal.
LB: Jordi Alba—The legendary Spaniard is back in form after missing the opening match of the Club World Cup due to injury.
RM: Tadeo Allende—One of the shining stars in Miami’s season so far, Allende returns to MLS action where he has six goals in 13 appearances.
CM: Federico Redondo—A key midfield facet in Miami’s setup, Redondo has carved out a starting role in the heart of midfield alongside Sergio Busquets.
CM: Sergio Busquets—The veteran midfielder might only have three assists in MLS this season, but impressed with his poise and control at the Club World Cup.
LM: Benjamin Cremaschi—Although usually a central midfielder, Cremaschi could shift out to his secondary wide position against the Canadian side.
ST: Luis Suárez—Despite being in the final years of his career, Suárez showed his qualities at the Club World Cup and will hope to improve his goalscoring rate in MLS.
ST: Lionel Messi—The legendary Argentine has been the center of transfer speculation, but looks set to start before potentially renewing his contract with the Herons.