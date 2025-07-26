‘Challenge’—Matheus Cunha Reflects on Pressure of Joining Man Utd
New Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha is embracing the pressure that comes with sealing an expensive transfer to Old Trafford.
Ruben Amorim set his sights on Cunha early in the summer and United wasted little time in triggering a £62.5 million ($84 million) release clause to make him their first signing of the transfer window.
Cunha is well aware of the media spotlight such a move commands, but the Brazil international told reporters that he is looking forward to the extra pressure.
“I really think the pressure on this club is not really pressure,” said Cunha. “It’s a privilege because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.
“When Ruben came to me and showed me the project, I felt like it’s a challenge I want to do for my career. United is a club I needed to be at, and like I say it’s a big privilege.”
Cunha also took the opportunity to stress his desire to play for United, having picked them over several other offers this summer.
“It’s my dream club,” the versatile forward continued. “This is what the question is, you know. It’s my dream club. When I had the first meeting with Ruben, I feel like they started to build something very important. And of course, I want to be part of this.”
Cunha has since been joined at Old Trafford by Bryan Mbeumo, with United’s focus now on outgoings. Marcus Rashford has completed a loan move to Barcelona but the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia remain available for sale, although Amorim has publicly insisted he will happily work with the quartet again if the right offers do not arrive.