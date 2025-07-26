‘No Doubt About That’—Ruben Amorim Delivers Man Utd ‘Bomb Squad’ Warning
Ruben Amorim has warned rival clubs that Manchester United won’t be pressured into selling the so-called ‘bomb squad’ on the cheap in the remaining five weeks of the transfer window.
United have already offloaded Marcus Rashford to Barcelona in a loan deal that helpfully removes all his weighty salary from the books at Old Trafford this season.
But the respective futures of Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are not currently close to being resolved. All four are not part of Amorim’s plans and are seeking moves. None are part of the pre-season tour squad that is embarking on a three-game series in the United States, having previously been asked to stay away from the club’s training ground until after 5 p.m. each day, after Amorim, his staff and the rest of the squad had left.
Amorim’s warning is that suitors hoping to force United into accepting a lower fee than they have asked for by delaying an approach until later in the summer will not be successful. If no acceptable offer is made for Sancho, Antony, Garnacho or Malacia, they will stay at the club, with the head coach even suggesting he would be willing to reintegrate them in that scenario.
“Jason [Wilcox], Omar Berrada and the club have a number for these players,” Amorim told reporters in New Jersey, where the Red Devils will face West Ham United on Saturday night.
“If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. Some players have to find a new place so we have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams.
“We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. I understand the [buying] clubs are waiting for the last minute but they can have a surprise. I’m ready to receive the players.”
Juventus’ attempt to sign Jadon Sancho, valued at £25 million ($33.6 million), has been put on hold by the Italian giants due to their need to offload players following the capture of Francisco Conceiçao from Porto.
Antony’s return to former loan club Real Betis is unrealistic due to the finances, while ex-United boss Erik ten Hag has distanced new team Bayer Leverkusen from a pursuit. The winger would rather stay in Europe but two un-named Saudi Pro League clubs are his best bet currently.
Garnacho has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, including Chelsea and Napoli, but is reported to have turned down Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.