Champions League Bracket 2025: Teams, Matchups and Key Contenders

The UEFA Champions League knockout stages are returning soon. But who's facing who?

Barnaby Lane

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase is fast approaching, with fixtures set to kick off on Feb. 11.

Following the new-look group phase introduced this year, the knockout phase also brings some changes to its structure.

Instead of going straight into the traditional round of 16, the competition will feature a knockout phase play-off. In this stage, the teams that finished ninth to 16th in the group phase will face off against those that placed 17th to 24th, with each tie played over two legs.

The winners of these play-offs will then advance to the round of 16, where they will meet the top eight finishers from the group stage. From there, the competition will follow its familiar format, with two-legged knockout ties leading up to the final on May 31.

Below, we've outlined the matchups for each knockout round, the fixture dates, and the potential paths teams could take as they chase Champions League glory.

The 2025 Champions League Knockout Teams

Liverpool is flying in the Champions League this season. / News Images/IMAGO

Liverpool and FC Barcelona are the first teams to secure qualification for the Champions League round of 16.

Liverpool has been dominant, winning seven of its group phase matches so far. Barcelona, on the other hand, booked its spot in dramatic fashion with a stunning late comeback against Benfica. Trailing 4-1, Barcelona staged a miraculous recovery to win 5-4 with the final kick of the match.

Manchester City, however, face the risk of missing out on advancing. Pep Guardiola's side, which won the tournament in 2023, has struggled in the group phase, managing just two wins from seven games. They currently sit 25th in the table and must defeat Belgian side Club Brugge in their final match to avoid elimination.

Bologna, Crvena Zvezda, Girona, RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Praha, Sturm Graz, and Young Boys have all been officially eliminated.

Below is a list of the teams that have qualified for both the round of 16 and the knockout phase play-offs, along with details of how they secured their spots.

Seeded in Round of 16 (Guaranteed to Finish 1-8 in Group Phase)

  • Liverpool
  • FC Barcelona

Seeded in Knockout Phase Play-Offs (Guaranteed to Finish 9-16 in Group Phase)

  • Arsenal
  • Inter Milan
  • AC Milan
  • Atletico Madrid

Unseeded in Knockout Phase Play-Offs (Guaranteed to Finish 17-24 in Group Phase)

  • Aston Villa
  • Brest
  • Lille
  • AS Monaco
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Bayern Munich
  • Atalanta
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Juventus
  • Feyenoord
  • Celtic
  • Real Madrid

Champions League Bracket Breakdown: Draw and Format

The 2024/25 UCL bracket. / SI Soccer

The draw for the 2024/25 Champions League knockout phase play-offs will take place on Jan. 31.

The potential opponents for teams that finished between 9th and 24th in the group phase are determined by pre-defined pairings based on their final positions. For instance, the teams finishing 9th and 10th will face those that finished 23rd and 24th, while the 11th and 12th-placed teams will be matched against the sides that ended 21st and 22nd, and so on.

The draw begins with the unseeded teams, assigning each team from the unseeded pairings to one of the corresponding pre-determined positions in the bracket. The process starts with the teams ranked 23rd and 24th and progresses upward, concluding with those ranked 17th and 18th.

Teams seeded from first to eighth will have to wait until a second draw on February 21 to find out their opponents in the last-16.

Unlike in previous years, where teams from the same country were kept apart in the initial draw, clubs can now face domestic rivals—or teams they already met in the league phase—during the knockout play-offs and beyond. The bracket and seeding system are also designed so that higher seeds generally have an easier path to the final.

Ahead of the conclusion of the group stage, here’s a table outlining the current positions and corresponding seed numbers assigned to each team for clarity.

Position/Seed

Team

1

Liverpool

2

Barcelona

3

Arsenal

4

Inter Milan

5

Atletico Madrid

6

AC Milan

7

Atalanta

8

Bayer Leverkusen

9

Aston Villa

10

AS Monaco

11

Feyenoord

12

Lille

13

Brest

14

Borussia Dortmund

15

Bayern Munich

16

Real Madrid

17

Juventus

18

Celtic

19

PSV Eindhoven

20

Club Brugge

21

Benfica

22

Paris Saint-Germain

23

Sporting Lisbon

24

Stuttgart

Key Contenders for the 2025 Champions League Title

Kylian Mbappe has been superb for Real Madrid in recent months. / Laci Perenyi/IMAGO

Having enjoyed a near-perfect group phase, Liverpool are, unsurprisingly, among the favorites to win this year’s Champions League. The Reds have been a force to be reckoned with, dispatching some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, with apparent ease.

However, writing off Real Madrid—who have won the competition a record 15 times—would be a mistake.

Although Carlo Ancelotti’s side has not been at its best this season, their wealth of experience on the biggest stages, undeniable quality, and the sheer fear they instill in opponents mean they are always a threat, no matter the circumstances.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich are also likely to be in the mix, while reigning Europa League winners Atalanta could emerge as a dark horse.

Since clinching Europe’s second-tier prize last season, the Black and Blues, led by their impressive front three of Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere, and Mateo Retegui, have been firing on all cylinders. With their attack in full flow, Atalanta could now have their sights set on making a serious run in the Champions League.

Champions League 2024/25: Key Dates and Schedule

Erling Haaland with the Champions League trophy in 2023. / Franck Fife/IMAGO

As mentioned, the knockout phase play-offs in this year’s Champions League begin on Feb. 11, with the final scheduled for May 31.

However, there are plenty of other important dates in between that you’ll want to mark on your calendar to stay up to date with all the action in European soccer’s premier competition.

Here are all the key dates for this year’s tournament:

Event/Round

Date

Knockout Phase Play-Offs Draw

Jan. 31, 2025

Knockout Phase Play-Offs

Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 18-19, 2025

Round of 16 Draw

Feb. 21, 2025

Round of 16

Mar. 4-5 and Mar. 11-12, 2025

Quarterfinals

Apr. 8-9 and Apr. 15-16, 2025

Semifinals

Apr. 29-30 and May 6-7, 2025

Final

May 31, 2025

