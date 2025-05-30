Champions League Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers, Standings
Another enthralling Champions League campaign has graced our television screens in 2024–25. It’s the competition that never ceases to amaze—usually due to its relentless stream of goals.
It’s been full to the brim with goals as crucial as they have been regular, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among the sides who averaged over two goals per match throughout the season.
A particularly attacking year has seen several players breach the double-digits mark but who sits at the top of tree heading into this year’s final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter?
2024–25 Champions League Golden Boot Race: Top Scorers
Place
Player
Team
Goals
=1st
Raphinha
Barcelona
13
=1st
Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
13
=3rd
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
11
=3rd
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
11
5th
Lautaro Martínez
Inter
9
Despite their presence in the Champions League final, no players from PSG or Inter have managed ten or more in this year’s competition. However, Lautaro Martínez will change that should he score in the showpiece event as he currently sits fifth in the rankings with nine strikes to his name.
Two of the century’s most clinical marksmen share third spot in Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. The latter won the Golden Boot last season and the former achieved the same feat back in 2019–20 en route to the trophy.
Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy look destined to share this year’s Golden Boot barring an unthinkable five-goal haul for Inter’s Martínez in the final. The Barcelona winger will become the sixth different Brazilian to claim the prize and the Borussia Dortmund and Mali striker would be only the second BVB player and third man representing an African international team to win the accolade.
Most Champions League Golden Boots Won by a Player
Player
Number of Awards
Seasons
Cristiano Ronaldo
7
2007–08, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18
Lionel Messi
6
2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2018–19
Gerd Müller
4
1972–73, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1976–77
Jean-Pierre Papin
3
1989–90, 1990–91, 1991–92
Ruud van Nistelrooy
3
2001–02, 2002–03, 2004–05
Cristiano Ronaldo is the European Cup/Champions League’s top scorer with 140 goals and he’s also won the Golden Boot most frequently. His first triumph came with Manchester United before six more followed in Real Madrid colours. He’s got a marginally stronger record than rival Lionel Messi, who won the prize six times with Barcelona.
Gerd Müller won the Golden Boot four times over the course of six seasons, including three in a row between 1972 and 1975. Jean Pierre Papin and Ruud van Nistelrooy have finished top scorer three times each, while seven players have won the award twice—including Manchester City star Erling Haaland.
Most Champions League Golden Boots Won by a Team
Club
Number of Awards
Players
Real Madrid
13
Cristiano Ronaldo (6), Ference Puskás (2), Raúl (2), Alfredo Di Stéfano, Míchel
Barcelona
9
Lionel Messi (6), Ronald Koeman, Rivaldo, Neymar
Bayern Munich
8
Gerd Müller (4), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Dieter Hoeneß, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane
Manchester United
7
Ruud van Nistelrooy (3), Dennis Viollet, Denis Law, Dwight Yorke, Cristiano Ronaldo
Benfica
6
Eusébio (2), José Águas, José Torres, Rui Águas, Sergei Yuran
Real Madrid are easily the competition’s most successful side and it’s therefore no surprise to see them lead the way for Golden Boot victories. The aforementioned Ronaldo is responsible for six of their 13 awards, with Ferenc Puskás and Raúl also winning twice each.
Barcelona will move onto ten when Raphinha claims this year’s prize but they currently sit on nine, with Messi having done much of the heavy lifting. Bayern Munich also have eight, with half of those claimed by Müller.
Despite Liverpool being England’s most successful side in the European Cup/Champions League, it’s their fierce foes Man Utd who lead the way for Golden Boot titles with seven. Benfica have six to their name but haven’t won the award since Sergei Yuran in 1991–92.
Most Champions League Golden Boots Won by Country
Country
Number of Awards
Players
Portugal
12
Cristiano Ronaldo (7), Eusébio (2), José Águas, José Torres, Rui Águas,
West Germany
8
Gerd Müller (4), Heinz Strehl, Jupp Heynckes, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Dieter Hoeneß
Netherlands
7
Ruud van Nistelrooy (3), Johan Cruyff, René van der Gijp, Marco van Basten, Ronald Koeman
France
7
Jean-Pierre Papin (3), Just Fontaine, Michel Platini, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappé
Brazil
6
Romário (2), José Altafini, Mário Jardel, Rivaldo, Kaká
Argentina
6
Lionel Messi (6)
Ronaldo’s seven Golden Boot wins have propelled Portugal to top spot, with Eusébio having also won the award twice. West Germany—just Germany since 1990 following unification with East Germany—are next with eight triumphs, closely followed by the Netherlands and France with seven apiece.
Brazil will move to seven when Raphinha scoops this year’s award but Argentina will be stuck on six having only seen Messi win previously.