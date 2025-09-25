‘Extraordinary Club’—Champions League Manager Admits Interest in Man Utd Job
Eintracht Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmöller has admitted his desire to take over at Manchester United one day.
Speculation about the future of current Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim remains rife even in the aftermath of a nervy 2–1 win over Chelsea, which only carried United up to 11th after another disappointing start to the season.
Amorim, for his part, remains publicly committed to United, while those in charge at Old Trafford are thought to remain behind him for the time being, although a number of potential replacements have been touted.
Toppmöller is not one of those mentioned previously, but the Frankfurt boss, who led the team to their first appearance in the Champions League this year, has confessed he would relish the opportunity to lead United.
“Thinking about abroad, I often played computer games as a child, always with one team: Manchester United,” he told Phrasenmäher. “That would definitely be nice someday, because it’s an extraordinary club.
“When I was a teenager, Manchester United was, along with Real Madrid, the biggest club of all.”
Oliver Glasner Planning for Crystal Palace Future Despite Man Utd Links
One of those to have been linked with United in recent days is Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner who, coincidentally, was replaced by Toppmöller when he swapped Deutsche Bank Park for Selhurst Park in February 2024.
Glasner has caught the eye in England, recently leading Palace to FA Cup and Community Shield glory, but found himself linked with an exit from the Eagles during the summer as he clashed with those in charge of transfers.
According to Sky Sports News, any issues have been put to bed and Glasner is already planning for a future with Palace, discussing the club’s medium-term and long-term future while he awaits negotiations over his own contract, which runs until the end of the current season.