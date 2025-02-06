Channing Tatum Stars in Hilarious Wrexham Super Bowl LIX Commercial
Channing Tatum channeled his Magic Mike dancing roots for Wrexham's new Super Bowl LIX commercial.
Topping Wrexham's viral Super Bowl LVIII commercial featuring Sir Anthony Hopkins seemed impossible, but Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney called on Tatum to star in the newest Stok Cold Brew ad. The A-list actor took center stage in the hilarious commercial set inside of the Red Dragons' locker room.
Tatum criticizes Wrexham's celebration dances and then breaks out some moves of his own in an impromptu tutorial. Ollie Palmer, Paul Mullin, Jacob Mendy, Jack Marriott and more watched as Tatum danced across the locker room. The players could only hold out for so long before joining in on the fun.
Check out the Super Bowl LIX commercial below.
The commercial highlights Stok Cold Brew, the sponsor of Wrexham’s home stadium since 2023. Tatum revealed to The Athletic that he joined Reynolds in the stands to watch Wrexham's 2–2 draw with Cambridge United before shooting the ad.
“I was able to go and hang out with the guys the night before filming,” Tatum said. “I went to the game and then it was Elliot Lee’s birthday the night after. We all just hung out. Such a good time."
“I was still nervous. I knew I was going to have to make a fool out of myself the next day in front of them," Tatum continued. "It could have gone one of two ways. They could have been, ‘Who is this dumb American actor, coming in here and doing whatever?’ This is their job. They work hard at what they do. They are having an incredible season. I didn’t know what the vibe was going to be. But they were just so sweet.”
Wrexham are eyeing a third consecutive promotion. The Red Dragons currently sit third in the League One standings with 55 points. If Phil Parkinson's men can jump into the top two, then they will automatically earn a spot in the Championship next season.