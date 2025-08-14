Chelsea 2025–26 Season Preview: Excitement Building at Stamford Bridge
With a shiny gold badge on their chests, Chelsea head into the 2025–26 campaign full of confidence following their win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.
Expectations were not particularly high for Chelsea this time last year following the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca, but the narrative has flipped and fans are starting to see the vision laid out by the new owners when they first arrived.
Much of that optimism is owed to the new signings. Chelsea have, predictably, spent big again this year, recruiting anything from Premier League-proven goalscorers to electrifying Brazilian wingers in their bid to take things to the next level.
But just how far can Chelsea go? Maresca recently insisted the Blues are “quite close” to being Premier League title contenders, admitting lifting that trophy is the ultimate goal, but he has moved to temper expectations ahead of a season which will bring Champions League nights back to Stamford Bridge—and the challenge that comes with navigating regular high level mid-week fixtures.
What Chelsea Hope to Achieve
While Maresca has never shied away from his long-term desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea, the Blues boss has often been significantly more conservative with his immediate goals. Sealing a spot in the top four was the target last season and Chelsea ultimately delivered thanks to a strong end to the campaign.
Optimism is high after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, but is that enough to make Chelsea genuine hopefuls in the Premier League title race? There’s still a lot of work to be done and another batch of new signings may need time to adapt to Maresca’s methods before Chelsea reach their final form.
Competing for the title is obviously the ambitious dream, but for Chelsea, the 2025–26 season needs to be about further proving themselves. Comfortably reaching the top four, accompanied by strong runs in both domestic cups and back on the Champions League stage, would leave fans hopeful of a title push in 2026–27.
Key Fixture Dates
Chelsea will hope for a smooth start to the season, but the fixture list throws up an intriguing trip to Manchester United on September 20 which will go a long way towards telling us where both sides sit early in the campaign.
Liverpool are on the agenda on the first weekend of October, before November brings London derbies against both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but it could be late in the season when we get the toughest test of Chelsea’s credentials.
Chelsea’s final seven fixtures include visits from both Manchester City and Man Utd to kick off April, while May brings games against Liverpool and Tottenham. Winning those fixtures could be the difference between success and failure this season.
Opponent
Dates
Arsenal
Nov. 11 (H), Feb. 28 (A)
Liverpool
Oct. 4 (H), May 9 (A)
Man City
Jan. 3 (A), Apr. 11 (H)
Man Utd
Sep. 20 (A), Apr. 18 (H)
Tottenham
Nov 1. (A), May 17 (H)
Major Signings
As is tradition, Chelsea have splashed the cash this summer to bolster their squad. The Blues wanted one new striker but have ended up with two, and fans are feeling very confident in the new attacking duo of Liam Delap and João Pedro.
Jamie Gittens has replaced Noni Madueke on the wings, and at the other end of the field, hopes are high for young Dutch international Jorrel Hato, who could have a significant role to play after Levi Colwill’s crushing ACL injury.
This summer has also brought the pre-agreed arrivals of Estêvão and Dário Essugo, both of whom caught the eye in pre-season.
Player
Signed From
Fee (£)
João Pedro
Brighton
£60 million
Jamie Gittens
Borussia Dortmund
£51.5 million
Estêvão
Palmeiras
£51 million
Jorrel Hato
Ajax
£37 million
Liam Delap
Ipswich
£30 million
Dário Essugo
Sporting CP
£18.5 million
Kendry Páez
Independiente del Valle
£17.3 million
Mamadou Sarr
Strasbourg
£12 million
Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars
Chelsea only had a short pre-season after their Club World Cup success, but Estêvão took advantage of every minute to quickly establish himself as a fan favourite. The 18-year-old already looks to have forged a strong relationship with Cole Palmer, despite the fact the duo do not yet speak the same language.
It could be another Brazilian, however, who steals the show. Andrey Santos is back from a dazzling loan with Strasbourg and looks destined to play a significant role in Chelsea’s midfield. If he replicates the form he showed in France, Santos could soon become a star in the Premier League.
At the back, Colwill’s injury could open the door to Josh Acheampong. Chelsea fans should already have a good idea of the 19-year-old’s quality but Acheampong will relish the chance to test himself consistently against Premier League opposition.
Season Prediction
The feeling around Chelsea has undoubtedly changed this year. There were doubts over the credentials of Maresca’s side heading into his debut campaign, but victory at the Club World Cup has opened plenty of eyes.
The test for Chelsea is now producing that calibre of football on a regular basis across a number of competitions. That leap could prove too much in the Premier League title race, but Blues fans have every right to demand victory in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. An enjoyable run in the Champions League is a realistic aim for a side who still appear to be one step below Europe’s undisputed elite.
Chelsea should be better than they were last year. Winning the Premier League title is a job for further down the line, but 2025–26 should leave fans with no doubts over this side’s potential.
Competition
Finish
Premier League
4th
Champions League
Quarterfinals
FA Cup
Finalists
League Cup
Quarterfinals