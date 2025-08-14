SI

Chelsea 2025–26 Season Preview: Excitement Building at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph has left fans in high spirits heading into the new season.

Tom Gott

Cole Palmer will be key to Chelsea’s aspirations.
Cole Palmer will be key to Chelsea’s aspirations. / IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

With a shiny gold badge on their chests, Chelsea head into the 2025–26 campaign full of confidence following their win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Expectations were not particularly high for Chelsea this time last year following the arrival of manager Enzo Maresca, but the narrative has flipped and fans are starting to see the vision laid out by the new owners when they first arrived.

Much of that optimism is owed to the new signings. Chelsea have, predictably, spent big again this year, recruiting anything from Premier League-proven goalscorers to electrifying Brazilian wingers in their bid to take things to the next level.

But just how far can Chelsea go? Maresca recently insisted the Blues are “quite close” to being Premier League title contenders, admitting lifting that trophy is the ultimate goal, but he has moved to temper expectations ahead of a season which will bring Champions League nights back to Stamford Bridge—and the challenge that comes with navigating regular high level mid-week fixtures.

What Chelsea Hope to Achieve

Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca is happy with his side’s progress. / IMAGO/Domenic Aquilina

While Maresca has never shied away from his long-term desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea, the Blues boss has often been significantly more conservative with his immediate goals. Sealing a spot in the top four was the target last season and Chelsea ultimately delivered thanks to a strong end to the campaign.

Optimism is high after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, but is that enough to make Chelsea genuine hopefuls in the Premier League title race? There’s still a lot of work to be done and another batch of new signings may need time to adapt to Maresca’s methods before Chelsea reach their final form.

Competing for the title is obviously the ambitious dream, but for Chelsea, the 2025–26 season needs to be about further proving themselves. Comfortably reaching the top four, accompanied by strong runs in both domestic cups and back on the Champions League stage, would leave fans hopeful of a title push in 2026–27.

Key Fixture Dates

Martin Ødegaard, Moisés Caicedo
Fans always await London derbies against Arsenal. / IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

Chelsea will hope for a smooth start to the season, but the fixture list throws up an intriguing trip to Manchester United on September 20 which will go a long way towards telling us where both sides sit early in the campaign.

Liverpool are on the agenda on the first weekend of October, before November brings London derbies against both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but it could be late in the season when we get the toughest test of Chelsea’s credentials.

Chelsea’s final seven fixtures include visits from both Manchester City and Man Utd to kick off April, while May brings games against Liverpool and Tottenham. Winning those fixtures could be the difference between success and failure this season.

Opponent

Dates

Arsenal

Nov. 11 (H), Feb. 28 (A)

Liverpool

Oct. 4 (H), May 9 (A)

Man City

Jan. 3 (A), Apr. 11 (H)

Man Utd

Sep. 20 (A), Apr. 18 (H)

Tottenham

Nov 1. (A), May 17 (H)

Major Signings

Jamie Gittens, João Pedro
João Pedro has enjoyed an electric start to life at Chelsea. / IMAGO/HMB-Media

As is tradition, Chelsea have splashed the cash this summer to bolster their squad. The Blues wanted one new striker but have ended up with two, and fans are feeling very confident in the new attacking duo of Liam Delap and João Pedro.

Jamie Gittens has replaced Noni Madueke on the wings, and at the other end of the field, hopes are high for young Dutch international Jorrel Hato, who could have a significant role to play after Levi Colwill’s crushing ACL injury.

This summer has also brought the pre-agreed arrivals of Estêvão and Dário Essugo, both of whom caught the eye in pre-season.

Player

Signed From

Fee (£)

João Pedro

Brighton

£60 million

Jamie Gittens

Borussia Dortmund

£51.5 million

Estêvão

Palmeiras

£51 million

Jorrel Hato

Ajax

£37 million

Liam Delap

Ipswich

£30 million

Dário Essugo

Sporting CP

£18.5 million

Kendry Páez

Independiente del Valle

£17.3 million

Mamadou Sarr

Strasbourg

£12 million

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Estêvão
Estêvão completed his long-awaited move to Chelsea this summer. / IMAGO/Crystal Pix

Chelsea only had a short pre-season after their Club World Cup success, but Estêvão took advantage of every minute to quickly establish himself as a fan favourite. The 18-year-old already looks to have forged a strong relationship with Cole Palmer, despite the fact the duo do not yet speak the same language.

It could be another Brazilian, however, who steals the show. Andrey Santos is back from a dazzling loan with Strasbourg and looks destined to play a significant role in Chelsea’s midfield. If he replicates the form he showed in France, Santos could soon become a star in the Premier League.

At the back, Colwill’s injury could open the door to Josh Acheampong. Chelsea fans should already have a good idea of the 19-year-old’s quality but Acheampong will relish the chance to test himself consistently against Premier League opposition.

Season Prediction

Enzo Fernández, Reece James
Chelsea will hope to lift more silverware. / IMAGO/Action Plus

The feeling around Chelsea has undoubtedly changed this year. There were doubts over the credentials of Maresca’s side heading into his debut campaign, but victory at the Club World Cup has opened plenty of eyes.

The test for Chelsea is now producing that calibre of football on a regular basis across a number of competitions. That leap could prove too much in the Premier League title race, but Blues fans have every right to demand victory in either the FA Cup or Carabao Cup. An enjoyable run in the Champions League is a realistic aim for a side who still appear to be one step below Europe’s undisputed elite.

Chelsea should be better than they were last year. Winning the Premier League title is a job for further down the line, but 2025–26 should leave fans with no doubts over this side’s potential.

Competition

Finish

Premier League

4th

Champions League

Quarterfinals

FA Cup

Finalists

League Cup

Quarterfinals

Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

