Chelsea 3-1 Wolves: Player Ratings as Blues Win First Premier League Game of 2025
Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3–1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, climbing back into the top four places in England's top flight.
The Blues dominated the early proceedings of the match, bombarding Wolves with crosses into the box. Tosin Adarabioyo was in the right place at the right time to control Reece James's errant shot and with no one in front of him but José Sá, he slotted home the opener for the hosts.
However, as it's become routine of late, Chelsea struggled to play with the lead and Wolves grew in the final minutes of the first half. Robert Sánchez mishandled a cross from a corner kick and left the ball on a platter for Matt Doherty to score the equalizer on the brink of halftime.
Enzo Maresca's side started the second half on the back foot, looking clumsy and careless in possession. When frustration was growing, Noni Madueke whipped in a cross, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall flicked it on near post and Marc Cucurella buried it home to give Chelsea the 2–1 lead at the hour mark. Five minutes later, Madueke scored Chelsea's third to seal the win for the Blues.
Despite stretches of poor play, Chelsea ended a five game winless streak in the Premier League. Maresca's side were obligated to take all three points at all costs and did just that.
Player ratings from the game below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
5.5/10
RB: Reece James
8.2/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.9/10
CB: Trevoh Chalobah
8.3/10
LB: Marc Cucurella
7.8/10
CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
7.2/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
7.4/10
RW: Noni Madueke
7.2/10
AM: Cole Palmer
6.8/10
LW: Pedro Neto
6.3/10
ST: Nicolas Jackson
6.7/10
SUB: Jadon Sancho (62' for Neto)
6.4/10
SUB: Axel Disasi (77' for James)
6.2/10
SUB: Malo Gusto (77' for Dewsbury-Hall)
6.7/10
SUB: João Félix (84' for Palmer)
N/A
SUB: Tyrique George (85' for Madueke)
N/A
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: José Sá
6.2/10
CB: Matt Doherty
7.6/10
CB: Santiago Bueno
5.5/10
CB: Emmanuel Agbadou
6.4/10
RWB: Nelson Semedo
6/10
CM: André
6.4/10
CM: João Gomes
8/10
LWB: Rayan Aït-Nouri
6.9/10
AM: Pablo Sarabia
6.6/10
AM: Matheus Cunha
6.6/10
ST: Jørgen Strand Larsen
6.2/10
SUB: Rodrigo Gomes (74' for Aït-Nouri)
6.7/10
SUB: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (75' for André)
6/10
SUB: Gonçalo Guedes (75' for Sarabia)
6/10