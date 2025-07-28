Chelsea ‘Closing in’ on Jorrel Hato Agreement, Ajax Defender Asks to Miss Friendly
Jorrel Hato requested to be left out of Ajax’s latest pre-season friendly to avoid jeopardising a potential transfer to Chelsea, with reports revealing an agreement between the two sides is close to completion.
Chelsea have reached an agreement over personal terms with the young defender, who has informed Ajax of his desire to make the move this summer, but an opening bid has already been rejected. While Ajax are prepared to sell, they want to maximise their returns for one of Europe’s top defensive prospects.
Hato sat out last week’s friendly win over Celtic—a predetermined decision based on his late return to pre-season—but his absence from Sunday’s meeting with Como came as more of a surprise.
According to Voetbal International, Hato specifically asked not to play in the game as he did not want to pick up an injury which could get in the way of his proposed move to Chelsea. Ajax ultimately accepted his request.
Soon after, The Athletic reported of significant progress in negotiations between the two clubs. While an agreement has not yet been reached, there is now confidence that a compromise will be reached in the coming days.
The deal is expected to be worth more than €40 million (£35 million, $47 million), but just where the final figure will lie remains to be seen as Dutch reports have regularly valued Hato significantly higher.
De Telegraaf recently insisted Ajax were looking for as much as €60 million (£52.5 million, $70.5 million), but acknowledged those in charge in Amsterdam may be prepared to accept a fee of €50 million (£43.7 million, $58.8 million).
Bonuses could help make up the difference between the two sides, while the idea of a sell-on clause is also floated by De Telegraaf.
Hato may not be the only Dutch talent to join Chelsea before the transfer window closes as talks continue over RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. A move for the former Barcelona youngster could be funded by the surprisingly lucrative sale of João Félix to Al Nassr.