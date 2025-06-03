Chelsea’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times
Despite failing to win the Premier League since 2017, Chelsea are one of 32 teams competing in FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup this summer.
The Blues qualified for the tournament by virtue of their 2020–21 Champions League success, as they defeated Manchester City in the final. Much has changed in west London since that memorable night in Porto when Roman Abramovich congratulated Thomas Tuchel at the Estádio do Dragão in the aftermath of their triumph.
A new regime is at the helm at Stamford Bridge, and they’ll be keen for Chelsea to put on a show on American soil this summer. Clearlake’s tenure, spearheaded by Todd Boehly, has been turbulent at best since they took the reins from Abramovich in 2022, but there were plenty of positives to take from the 2024–25 season.
Chelsea enter the Club World Cup as Conference League winners having secured their spot in next season’s Champions League following a brief absence. The Blues are bound to encounter their continental rivals out in the United States, but they’ll first have the bypass some of the best from around the globe.
Here’s everything you need to know about Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup run.
What FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Chelsea in?
Chelsea are competing in Group D. Check out the full list of their opponents below including kick-off times and stadiums across the US.
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Venue
Los Angeles FC
Monday, June 16
3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Flamengo
Friday, June 20
2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. BST
Lincoln Financial Field
Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 24
9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST
Lincoln Financial Field
Chelsea take on teams from the US, Brazil and Tunisia in the group stages, with two of their fixtures held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Their first outing, which comes against LAFC after the MLS outfit beat Club America in a playoff to qualify for the tournament following Club León’s expulsion, will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Blues will thus face former striker Olivier Giroud on Matchday 1 before taking on a Flamengo side led by another former player in Filipe Luís. Jorginho has also joined the Brazilian club in time for the tournament.
There are no ties to their final group opponent, ES Tunis, Tunisia’s most successful club. They’ve won 34 domestic league titles and the CAF Champions League four times.
Where Are the FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?
Here's the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage schedule for Chelsea if they qualify for the round of 16:
Round of 16
- Dates: June 28 or 29, 2025
- Venues: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Quarterfinals
- Dates: July 4 or 5, 2025
- Venues: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Semifinals
- Dates: July 8 or 9, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Final
- Date: July 13, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
If Chelsea replicate their Conference League success, they will play in the final at the same venue slated to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.