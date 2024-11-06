Why Chelsea's Cole Palmer Isn't Playing vs. FC Noah in Conference League
Chelsea will be without one of its best players when the Blues host FC Noah in the Europa Conference League on Nov. 7.
Enzo Maresca confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Cole Palmer will miss the midweek clash after an unspecified injury kept him out of training and off the pitch. “Cole Palmer was not able to train yesterday. He was not fit," Maresca revealed.
Palmer missing a Conference League match is not the end of the world for Chelsea. In fact, the England international was not even on the bench for the Blues' two previous matches in the competition this season.
The real problem for Maresca's squad comes if Palmer cannot recover in time for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Arsenal on Nov. 10.
"We hope to have him back against Arsenal," Maresca said. "We will assess him."
Palmer leads Chelsea with seven Premier League goals in 10 appearances. His impressive haul puts him just four goals behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland atop the league's scoring charts. The 22-year-old also has five assists to his name.
The Blues will be eager to collect three points at home to put themselves above Mikel Arteta's squad in the Premier League standings by more than just goal difference. Despite the Gunners' poor form as of late, securing a victory against Arsenal becomes increasingly more difficult without Palmer on the pitch.
Expect Maresca to give an update on his star player ahead of the weekend clash.