Chelsea Confirm Season-Long Loan for Kendry Paez
Chelsea have confirmed midfielder Kendry Páez has joined sister-side Strasbourg on a season-long loan.
Blues fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Páez in European football. The attacking midfielder agreed a €20 million (£17.3 million, $23 million) move to Chelsea as far back as 2023 but was only free to make the move after turning 18 in May this year.
Keen to continue his development, Chelsea have now sent Páez to Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg for the 2025–26 season.
Páez becomes the third player to join Strasbourg from Chelsea on loan this summer, completing the allowed quota alongside defender Mamadou Sarr and goalkeeper Mike Penders.
Strasbourg have also confirmed the signing of young defender Ishé Samuels-Smith from Chelsea on a permanent deal. The highly rated 19-year-old, a natural left back who is also comfortable centrally, joins for a fee of £6.5 million ($8.7 million).
Mathis Amougou made the permanent switch to Strasbourg, whose squad also includes former Blue Diego Moreira, earlier this window, just six months after joining Chelsea from Saint-Étienne.
The business between the two sides has not stopped there as Filipe Coelho left his role as Chelsea Under-21 manager after just one season to become the assistant manager to Liam Rosenior at Strasbourg.
Loaning players to Strasbourg proved fruitful for Chelsea last season. Midfielder Andrey Santos enjoyed a dazzling campaign which sparked expensive transfer rumours, but he is expected to remain with Enzo Maresca’s side this season.
Goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović earned himself a move to Bournemouth, while United States left back Caleb Wiley struggled with injuries before spending the second half of the season on loan with Watford instead.