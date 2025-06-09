Chelsea Confirm Second Signing of Summer Transfer Window
Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of 19-year-old centre-back Mamadou Sarr from sister side Strasbourg.
It was revealed back in January that Chelsea had agreed a fee of £11.9 million ($16.1 million) to bring Sarr to Stamford Bridge, with many questioning whether the teenage defender would join this summer or remain with Strasbourg for at least one more season.
The final decision has now been made as Chelsea have confirmed Sarr has joined up with Enzo Maresca’s squad, signing a contract which runs until 2033.
Sarr, who only joined Strasbourg last summer from Lyon, made 28 appearances across all competitions this past season, proving to be a regular starter under Liam Rosenior.
The 19-year-old becomes the first Strasbourg player signed by Chelsea since BlueCo assumed control of the French side in the summer of 2023.
He is expected to be part of Chelsea’s squad for this summer’s Club World Cup, before a new decision on his future will be made. Maresca is known to want a new centre back but whether the Blues believe Sarr would benefit from a loan move remains to be seen.
Chelsea have now confirmed two new signings this summer, with striker Liam Delap joining from Ipswich Town earlier this month for a fee of £30 million ($40.6 million).
Midfielder Dário Essugo has also completed an £18.5 million ($25 million) move from Sporting CP which was finalised in March, while young goalkeeper Mike Penders is due to travel with the squad for the Club World Cup after leaving Genk. Winger Estêvão will complete his move after this summer’s tournament, in which he will represent Palmeiras.