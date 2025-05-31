Chelsea ‘Considering’ £50 Million Man Utd Target in Bid to Bolster Defence
Chelsea are reported to be considering a move for in-demand Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, although the Toffees are hesitant to sell the England international.
Branthwaite was subject of strong interest from Manchester United ahead of the 2024–25 campaign, with the Red Devils launching a couple of bids which were pushed back by the Merseyside club.
Everton placed a £70 million ($94.3 million) valuation on the centre-back’s head last summer, but United were only willing to offer £50 million ($67.3 million). The Red Devils are said to be in the market for Branthwaite again, but competition could arrive from west London.
According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea are “weighing up an approach” for Branthwaite, and their securing of Champions League football on the final day of the season could bolster their chances of landing the Englishman if they decide to pursue. United, of course, failed to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition after losing in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur which complemented a dire league campaign.
Last summer, Branthwaite was reportedly only willing to leave Everton for a club competing in the Champions League.
The centre-back has developed an excellent relationship with James Tarkowski at Goodison Park, but his partner’s hamstring injury could hinder his availability for the start of 2025–26. Thus, if Everton allow Branthwaite to leave this summer, David Moyes could be short of centre-back options come August.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are well stocked in defence but were forced to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his Crystal Palace loan in January. Enzo Maresca has Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Benoît Badiashile to call upon, but there’s a sense that the club could oversee a personnel switch this summer.
The left-footed Branthwaite would be competing with mainstay Colwill if he was to make the move to Stamford Bridge.